Trains packed with migrants arrive in Vienna

Hundreds of people seeking refuge arrived at Vienna’s Westbahnhof station from the Hungarian capital Budapest on Monday (31 August), with most seeking to head on to Germany.

Tensions remained high at Budapest’s Keleti railway station on Tuesday morning as migrants eagerly awaited the next train to Munich.

Hundreds of migrants tried to get on the last train leaving Budapest for the German city on Monday evening, but were told to wait until the morning.

Hungary has been stopp...