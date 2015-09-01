Trains packed with migrants arrive in Vienna

Hundreds of people seeking refuge arrived at Vienna’s Westbahnhof station from the Hungarian capital Budapest on Monday (31 August), with most seeking to head on to Germany.
Tensions remained high at Budapest’s Keleti railway station on Tuesday morning as migrants eagerly awaited the next train to Munich.
Hundreds of migrants tried to get on the last train leaving Budapest for the German city on Monday evening, but were told to wait until the morning.
Hungary has been stopp...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
