Germany wants to extend internal border checks with Austria and control flights from Greece (Photo: johnnyalive)

Germany and Denmark seek to prolong border checks

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Denmark and Germany are seeking to extend their internal border checks beyond a November deadline, following notifications to the European Commission.

Germany's interior minister Thomas De Maziere on Thursday (12 October) said the checks along the Austrian border and flights from Greece need to continue for another six months.

De Maziere said the controls will continue due to "a considerable amount of illegal migration."

European Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud told r...

