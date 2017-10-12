Germany and Denmark seek to prolong border checks

Denmark and Germany are seeking to extend their internal border checks beyond a November deadline, following notifications to the European Commission.
Germany's interior minister Thomas De Maziere on Thursday (12 October) said the checks along the Austrian border and flights from Greece need to continue for another six months.
De Maziere said the controls will continue due to "a considerable amount of illegal migration."
European Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud told r...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.