Does the EU live up to its promises on life sciences?

Nine out of ten enterprises in the EU employ fewer than 10 people, according to Eurostat.

In the field of life sciences, small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) with under 250 employees play a considerable role.

Industry association Medtech Europe highlights that 95 percent of Europe's 25,000 medical technology companies are SMEs.

Considering those statistics, it is surprising that SME policy is so low-profile.

The European Commission under president Jean-Claude Jun...