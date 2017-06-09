EU environment and science money moved to military fund

The European Commission is proposing to finance parts of its proposed defence fund with money originally allocated to energy, environmental and scientific programmes.
The EU's executive announced its plan to subsidise research and procurement of high-end defence technologies on Wednesday (7 June), but the origin of the money has gone largely under-reported.
In 2019 and 2020, the commission wants to redirect €145 million that was ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here