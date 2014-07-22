Ad
The French government initially imposed a ban on demonstrations in Paris (Photo: looking4poetry)

French ease ban on pro-Gaza demonstrations in Paris

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The French authorities have reportedly authorised a demonstration in support for Gaza on Wednesday (23 July) after two government-banned protests over the weekend turned violent.

Wednesday’s gathering is to be allowed because the pro-Palestinian organisers are considered “serious and responsible” by the authorities, reports French daily Le Parisien.

The Paris-based Federation International of Human Rights (FIDH) as well as a handful of left wing groups is behind the demonstration...

EU sees likelihood of Israeli ground attack on Gaza
