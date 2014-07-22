French ease ban on pro-Gaza demonstrations in Paris

The French authorities have reportedly authorised a demonstration in support for Gaza on Wednesday (23 July) after two government-banned protests over the weekend turned violent.
Wednesday’s gathering is to be allowed because the pro-Palestinian organisers are considered “serious and responsible” by the authorities, reports French daily Le Parisien.
The Paris-based Federation International of Human Rights (FIDH) as well as a handful of left wing groups is behind the demonstration...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
