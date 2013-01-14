EU countries back France on Mali air strikes

Fellow EU countries and the US have backed France's decision to bomb rebels in north Mali.

The French attacks began on Friday (11 January) when Mali appealed to France, the former colonial power in the region, for help after hostile forces surged toward the town of Mopti, a regional capital.

French Rafale jets and Gazelle helicopters stopped the rebel advance before striking bases behind the front line in Aghabo, Douentza, Gao, Kidal and Lere.

The operation - codenamed "Se...