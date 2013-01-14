Ad
euobserver
Rebels last year captured and destroyed parts of the historic town of Timbuktu (Photo: Emilio Labrador)

EU countries back France on Mali air strikes

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Fellow EU countries and the US have backed France's decision to bomb rebels in north Mali.

The French attacks began on Friday (11 January) when Mali appealed to France, the former colonial power in the region, for help after hostile forces surged toward the town of Mopti, a regional capital.

French Rafale jets and Gazelle helicopters stopped the rebel advance before striking bases behind the front line in Aghabo, Douentza, Gao, Kidal and Lere.

The operation - codenamed "Se...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

