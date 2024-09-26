Ad
euobserver
Frontex assisted deportations were all forced in Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Latvia, Malta, and Norway. (Photo: Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI))

Frontex helped deport over 37,000 people so far this year

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

With an almost €100m annual budget dedicated to returns, the EU's border agency Frontex has helped EU states deport over 37,000 people so far this year up until early September. Last year, it was around 38,000 over 12 months.

Hans Leijtens, the executive director at Frontex, recently told MEPs that Europe as a whole is only able to return 22 percent of those w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Dutch far-right government requests 'mini-Nexit' from EU Migration Pact
New EU commission seeks bigger Frontex and more cash-for-migrant deals
EU Migration ‘schizophrenia’: Need workers, close borders?
Frontex assisted deportations were all forced in Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Latvia, Malta, and Norway. (Photo: Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI))

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections