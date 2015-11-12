Ad
A Spanish dairy farmer from Arzua during a protest on Thursday (12 November) in neighbouring Santiago de Compostela (Photo: Jessica Pintor/Organización de Productores de Leche)

EU plan to buy milk for refugees still work-in-progress

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Two months after a European Commission plan to buy dairy products from ailing farmers to distribute to refugees was proposed, details are still being developed.

The plan, presented by the commission at a meeting with EU farming ministers in September, is "still being worked out" but is “being finalised”, commission spokesperson Daniel Rosario told this website Thursday (12 November).

Agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan said at the time he wanted to address two European crises at t...

