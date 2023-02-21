Ad
The EU is helping Greece purchase 50 new patrol boats to the tune of €105m (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Frontex rights officer suggests 'more Frontex' needed in Greece

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The head of human rights at the EU's border force Frontex suggested the agency should reinforce its presence in trouble spots like Greece given reports of abuse against asylum seekers.

"Yes, that still makes sense in my view, in all places where we see fundamental rights issues," said Jonas Grimheden, the agency's fundamental rights officer, in an email on Monday (20 February), when asked in the context of Greece.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

