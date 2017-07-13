Italy to impose tough rules on NGOs

Italy is set to reveal an 11-point code of conduct to restrict NGO rescues in the Mediterranean sea. Those that fail to comply will be banned from disembarking rescued people at Italian ports, according to a draft copy of the proposal.

The issue is part of a wider Italian-led campaign following failed appeals by Rome to get help from other EU member states.

In Trieste on Wednesday (12 July), at a conference on the Western Balkans, Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni repeated t...