The Italian draft code imposes an absolute ban on the entry of NGOs into Libyan waters. (Photo: Flickr)

Italy to impose tough rules on NGOs

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Italy is set to reveal an 11-point code of conduct to restrict NGO rescues in the Mediterranean sea. Those that fail to comply will be banned from disembarking rescued people at Italian ports, according to a draft copy of the proposal.

The issue is part of a wider Italian-led campaign following failed appeals by Rome to get help from other EU member states.

In Trieste on Wednesday (12 July), at a conference on the Western Balkans, Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni repeated t...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

