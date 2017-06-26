Estonia presidency and Google fine This WEEK

Estonia is preparing to take over the six-month rotating EU presidency as Google faces a massive fine from the European Commission this week.

Estonia's prime minister, Juri Ratas, has signalled the country's intention to make the digital single market and the development of a digital society a top priority for his country's term of presiding over the Council of the EU, where member states sit.

The digital priorities have already been merged into agenda plans by the next two EU pre...