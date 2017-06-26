Ad
Estonia is set to take over the EU presidency (Photo: EC)

Estonia presidency and Google fine This WEEK

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Estonia is preparing to take over the six-month rotating EU presidency as Google faces a massive fine from the European Commission this week.

Estonia's prime minister, Juri Ratas, has signalled the country's intention to make the digital single market and the development of a digital society a top priority for his country's term of presiding over the Council of the EU, where member states sit.

The digital priorities have already been merged into agenda plans by the next two EU pre...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

