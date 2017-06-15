Macedonia and Greece mend ties, wary of Russia

Greece has rejected Macedonia’s idea of joining Nato under a provisional title, but voiced good will to restart talks on the name dispute.

Greek foreign minister Nikos Kotzias set out the Greek position at a meeting with his Macedonian counterpart, Nikola Dimitrov, in Athens on Wednesday (14 June).

Kotzias said he was “open” to supporting Macedonia’s Nato and EU aspirations “as long as the name issue is resolved - this is the precondition”.

“Greece wants the whole area of...