Ocean Viking mentally preps for another Italian standoff

The Ocean Viking operated by SOS Mediterranee is mentally preparing for a new lengthy standoff with Italy's right wing government.
On Monday (14 November), Louise Guillaumat, its deputy director of operations, told EUobserver that the ship will soon be heading out to sea.
"There is no specific additional action that we could prepare for except for the team on board to be mentally prepared to face a long stand off," she said.
With the new mission comes the prospect of Italy, ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
