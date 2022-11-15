Ad
euobserver
The Libyans often torch wooden boats used by migrants to escape the country (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Ocean Viking mentally preps for another Italian standoff

Migration
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The Ocean Viking operated by SOS Mediterranee is mentally preparing for a new lengthy standoff with Italy's right wing government.

On Monday (14 November), Louise Guillaumat, its deputy director of operations, told EUobserver that the ship will soon be heading out to sea.

"There is no specific additional action that we could prepare for except for the team on board to be mentally prepared to face a long stand off," she said.

With the new mission comes the prospect of Italy, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Paris-Rome spat exposes EU 'solidarity' rift on asylum
EU Commission cannot stop Italy banning rescue boats
The Libyans often torch wooden boats used by migrants to escape the country (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Tags

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections