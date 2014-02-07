Ad
The campaign says it wants to 'stop mass immigration' (Photo: masseneinwanderung.ch)

Swiss referendum may jeopardise EU single market accord

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Swiss voters will on Sunday (9 February) vote on capping immigration, in a move which could trigger Switzerland's exclusion from the EU single market.

An initiative "against mass immigration,” co-sponsored by the populist-conservative Swiss People's Party, is calling for the reintroduction of migrant quotas - a de facto abolition of the freedom of movement enshrined in the EU’s single market accord with Switzerland.

If voters say Yes, the Alpine country's entire set of EU relation...

