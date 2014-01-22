Ad
Shale: The 'fracking' process in gas extraction divides public opinion in Europe (Photo: Travis S.)

EU ditches plan to regulate on shale gas

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission has backed away from tabling new laws to regulate shale gas extraction, choosing to leave national governments in charge on the controversial practice.

Instead, the EU executive proposed a set of recommendations for governments to maintain environmental standards. These include rules on minimum distances between fracking sites and residential and water-protection areas

The EU executive also wants governments to make sure that fracking companies put in plac...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

