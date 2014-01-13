Ad
Almunia siad he is not obliging studios to buy pan-EU licences (Photo: Express Monorail)

EU launches probe into Hollywood film licensing

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Hollywood film giants and some of Europe's biggest pay-TV networks face an EU investigation into claims they are breaking competition rules, the European Commission has announced.

In a statement on Monday (13 January), the commission said that it would investigate whether licensing deals for Hollywood films were leading to broadcasters "refusing potential subscribers from other member states or blocking cross-border access to their services."

Warner Bros, Rupert Murdoch's Twentiet...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

