Human smuggling to EU worth €5bn a year

Smuggling people into the EU has become a €5 billion-a-year "multinational business" for crime syndicates that extend from Berlin to the deserts of Niger.
The findings, out in an international police report on Tuesday (17 May), said the criminal groups played a role in 90 percent of the more than 1 million irregular entries into Europe last year.
The ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.