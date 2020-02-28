Migrant deal with Turkey 'still stands', EU says

The EU's deal with Turkey to stem migration flows remains unchanged and intact, says the European Commission.
"Turkish authorities officially confirmed that there is no change in the official policy, no change in official position," Peter Stano, a European Commission spokesperson, told reporters in Brussels on Friday (28 February).
His comments follow reports Turkey had opened its borders to allow refugees and migrants to cross i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.