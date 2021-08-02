NGOs rescue around 800 people in Mediterranean

NGO ships have rescued some 800 people in the central Mediterranean over the past few days - amid a spike in pushbacks by the Libyan coast guard, as more boats are found in distress.

"The youngest survivor rescued in this operation is just three months old. We now have 555 survivors on board," said the European association SOS Mediterranee, which charters the Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking, in a tweet on Sunday (1 Augus...