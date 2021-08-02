Ad
euobserver
Several hundred people were rescued over the weekend in the central Mediterranean (Photo: Flavio Gasperini)

NGOs rescue around 800 people in Mediterranean

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

NGO ships have rescued some 800 people in the central Mediterranean over the past few days - amid a spike in pushbacks by the Libyan coast guard, as more boats are found in distress.

"The youngest survivor rescued in this operation is just three months old. We now have 555 survivors on board," said the European association SOS Mediterranee, which charters the Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking, in a tweet on Sunday (1 Augus...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Several hundred people were rescued over the weekend in the central Mediterranean (Photo: Flavio Gasperini)

