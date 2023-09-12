EU commission praises autocrat Tunisia for sea rescues

The European Commission has evoked sea rescues carried out by the Tunisian coast guard as evidence that a recent controversial deal with Tunis is helping migrants and others fleeing the country.
"Based on our cooperation this year, there has been already almost 24,000 interceptions made by the coast guard of Tunisia," said Olivér Várhelyi, EU commissioner overseeing countries neighbouring the European Union.
He said this compares to around 9,300 interceptions last year, noting tha...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
