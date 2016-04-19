Turkish PM issues EU visa ultimatum

Turkey's prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu has warned the migrant swap deal with the EU risks collapse unless visa restrictions are lifted on Turkish nationals by June as planned.

"I maintain my belief that, god willing, we will have the visa exemption in June. In the absence of that, then of course no-one can expect Turkey to adhere to its commitments," he said on Monday (18 April) in Ankara.

The statement comes ahead of a meeting in Strasbourg on Tuesday between Davutoglu and EU co...