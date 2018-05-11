Shut-out Balkan migrants find Romanian backdoor to EU

Kosovo-born Agron Salihi's confrontation with the Romanian immigration system lasted for five months and ended badly for him, when the 30-year-old was expelled.

Salihi illegally entered Romania in autumn 2016, together with his brother, through a south-western crossing covertly used by migrants on their way to Schengen states, according to his court file.

A convicted felon in Germany, Salihi asked for refugee status in Romania, arguing that ethnic Roma like him face discrimination...