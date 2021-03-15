EU mulls visa restrictions over migrant returns

Countries that refuse to take back their nationals from the EU could face visa restrictions in future.

The European Commission, on Friday (12 March), announced it was ready to make the visa-restriction proposals by summer.

"I am ready to table proposals to the [EU] Council already this summer for making restrictions on the visa policy," said EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson.

"Now is time to go to action," she noted, adding that a "limited number of countries" can ...