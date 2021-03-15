EU mulls visa restrictions over migrant returns

Countries that refuse to take back their nationals from the EU could face visa restrictions in future.
The European Commission, on Friday (12 March), announced it was ready to make the visa-restriction proposals by summer.
"I am ready to table proposals to the [EU] Council already this summer for making restrictions on the visa policy," said EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson.
"Now is time to go to action," she noted, adding that a "limited number of countries" can ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.