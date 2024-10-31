EU steps up aid to Lebanon as Syrian refugees flee Israeli strikes

The EU is mulling new efforts to step up humanitarian relief to Lebanon, amid an exodus of Syrian refugees following a barrage of Israel airstrikes.
At least three flights full of aid, including food, shelter and water, have landed in Lebanon so far, said a European Commission spokesperson.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.