Refugees and Turkey accession 'are separate issues'

Turkey’s EU accession process should be dealt with separately from the refugee crisis, the rapporteur for Turkey in the European Parliament has said.

“The EU Council’s dialogue with Turkey should not be one-dimensional, it is a short-term vision,” MEP Kati Piri for the Dutch Labour party told this website in a recent interview.

“In the EP [European Parliament] we see Turkey increasingly moving away from the standards of an accession country, and all the groups agree that the acce...