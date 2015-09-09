Ad
euobserver
Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland face EU threat on asylum

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein will have to agree to relocate asylum seekers in the latest EU scheme or face possible penalties.

Refusal could see them booted out of the Dublin regulation, which requires the country in which asylum seekers first enter the EU to handle applications for asylum on behalf of everyone else.

The stiff condition is part of a larger legislative proposal on a permanent relocation system for asylum seekers announced on Wednesday (9 Septembe...

