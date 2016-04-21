Migrant deal: MEPs sceptical over Turkey visa concessions

MEPs have expressed scepticism at the fast pace of visa liberalisation for Turkish citizens, amid expectations that the process to lift visa requirements in return for help with migrants could begin in early May.
Lawmakers described the EU commission’s presentation on Turkey’s efforts to fulfil the benchmarks for visa-free travel to the passport-free Schengen zone as “over-optimistic”.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
