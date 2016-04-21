Ad
Istanbul's Ataturk airport. Visa liberalisation for Turkey might be proposed by the commission as early as May. (Photo: Ataturk airport)

Migrant deal: MEPs sceptical over Turkey visa concessions

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs have expressed scepticism at the fast pace of visa liberalisation for Turkish citizens, amid expectations that the process to lift visa requirements in return for help with migrants could begin in early May.

Lawmakers described the EU commission’s presentation on Turkey’s efforts to fulfil the benchmarks for visa-free travel to the passport-free Schengen zone as “over-optimistic”.

In a first assessment of the implementation of...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

