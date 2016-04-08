Ad
Von Storch is trading the ECR group for the EFDD, home to Farage's Ukip (Photo: European Parliament)

Right-wing German MEP quits parliament group

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The EU delegation of Germany's controversial eurosceptic party, Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD), is splitting up once again.

Days ahead of a vote to expel the AfD from the third-largest group in the European Parliament, one of the two AfD members announced that she would leave and join a rival group.

MEP Beatrix von Storch is to leave the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group and to join the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy (EFDD) group she said in a statemen...

