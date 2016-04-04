Iceland PM defiant, EU weighs reaction to tax leaks

The head of Iceland’s prime minister could be the first to roll in the Panama Papers scandal, amid calls for EU states and institutions to do more to combat tax dodging.

Some 9,000 Icelanders have pledged on social media to protest outside parliament in Reykjavik on Monday (4 April). Another 25,000 people have signed an informal petition for prime minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson to resign.

Opposition MPs are also pushing for a no confidence vote, while Iceland’s president,...