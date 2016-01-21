Schaeuble: Refugee crisis to cost 'more than we thought'

The refugee crisis will cost Europe "more than we thought", and a Marshall plan in the Middle East will be needed to reduce the flow of people coming to Europe, German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned Thursday (21 January).
"We need a Marshall Plan for the regions that are being destroyed," Schaeuble said during a debate at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
"We will have to invest billions into the countries of origin of the refugees in order to reduce the ...
