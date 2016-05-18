Ad
With the right investment, refugees can boost economies and help offset a declining population in the EU (Photo: ifrc.org)

Refugees will give EU economy huge boost, says NGO

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Refugees in Europe are likely to double the money initially invested in them over a five-year period, an NGO has claimed.

Investing in refugees will create jobs, increase trade, spur economic growth, and produce other benefits, suggests a 77-page report out on Wednesday (18 May) by the Tent Foundation, an NGO that helps peo...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

