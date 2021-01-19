Ad
euobserver
Greece wants to return 1,450 failed asylum seekers back to Turkey (Photo: Reuters)

Turkey snubs Greece on migrant returnees

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Turkey will not consider accepting the return of some 1,450 rejected asylum seekers in Greece, despite Athens' demand last week to do so, until after the coronavirus pandemic.

"Once the pandemic is taken under control, we will reassess the situation with respect to the return of irregular migrants," said Turkish diplomatic sources, in an email to EUobserver on Saturday (16 January).

The sources also noted that Greece, along with other EU member states, is not itself currently acce...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

