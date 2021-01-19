Turkey snubs Greece on migrant returnees

Turkey will not consider accepting the return of some 1,450 rejected asylum seekers in Greece, despite Athens' demand last week to do so, until after the coronavirus pandemic.

"Once the pandemic is taken under control, we will reassess the situation with respect to the return of irregular migrants," said Turkish diplomatic sources, in an email to EUobserver on Saturday (16 January).

The sources also noted that Greece, along with other EU member states, is not itself currently acce...