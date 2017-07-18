Italy's 'nuclear option' on migrants unravels

Italy will likely meet a legal blockade if the country pursues its reported plans to issue temporary travel visas for migrants.
The Times newspaper said on Saturday (15 July) that senior government officials want to use a so-called "nuclear option", to grant migrants stuck in Italy the right to move to other EU states.
But the proposal is based on an obscure EU directive th...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
