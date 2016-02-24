Ad
Greece and Germany said Austria was wrong to call the Vienna talks (Photo: Austria's Ministry for Interior)

Austria criticises Germany on migrants, piles 'pressure' on EU

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Austria has said Germany should stop sending mixed messages on migration at a meeting with Western Balkan states in Vienna on Wednesday (24 February).

"Germany has to decide what signals Germany wants to send," Austrian interior minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner told press after talks with her counterparts from Western Balkan countries, where most migrants cross on their way from Greece to Germany.

"Currently they [Germany] are sending the following signals: that they are allowing Gr...

