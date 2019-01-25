Friday

25th Jan 2019

  1. Focus
  2. Nordic News

Focus

Plastic pollution increasing at the top of the Earth

  • Norway’s foreign minister Ine Eriksen Soreide in Tromso earlier this week. Norway called for global efforts against marine plastic litter - but will also increase its exploitation of marine resources, including oil (Photo: Alberto Grohovas/Arctic Frontiers)

By

Increasing amounts of plastic pollution have been detected in Europe's most northern Arctic regions.

Scientists are registering high concentrations of microplastic particles not only in Arctic waters but also in the Arctic ice and snow.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • More than 30 plastic bags were found in the stomach of a beached Cuvier's beaked whale in Norway in 2017. Scientists blamed the rubbish for the whale's death (Photo: Christoph Noever / University of Bergen)

Indications are that plastic pollution has reached the still ice-encapsulated North Pole, hundreds of kilometres from human habitation.

"Our latest knowledge indicates that plastics really are everywhere now. It is difficult to find anywhere in the Arctic that is not affected, and there is no way to remove microplastics from neither the ocean, the ice or the snow," senior researcher Dorte Herzke from the Norwegian Institute for Air Research told EUobserver.

New scientific evidence of plastic litter in the Arctic was presented earlier this week in Tromso, the main city of Norway's Arctic north.

Frustration in the sparsely-populated Arctic is growing as the overwhelming majority of the plastic litter stems from other parts of the world.

"The debate changed completely two years ago, when we had a whale that came ashore, its belly full of plastic bags," Norway's foreign minister, Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide, said in response to a question from EUobserver.

"Everyone realised that this was something the whale had gotten into its stomach on its long travels. It brought to our attention that many of the countries that are most affected by marine litter do not produce that litter themselves."

Soreide and several other government officials attended this years so-called Arctic Frontiers conference in Tromso, designed to bring science and politics together.

Blowing in the wind

Marine plastic pollution, much of it garbage from the Asia-Pacific region but also from Europe, is pushed into the Arctic seas by global ocean currents, but scientists are also increasingly detecting microscopic plastic particles brought to the Arctic by long-range winds.

Falling snow washes these microscopic plastic fragments into the ocean or deposits them on the ice-cover on the oceans.

"We can basically follow this concentration of plastic from the atmosphere down through the ice, through the water column and to the sediments on the ocean floor. And don't forget this is in the Arctic which is already under threat from significant climate change," said Dr Ilka Peeken, a sea-ice ecologist of the Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research, Bremerhaven, Germany.

During cruises with Polarstern, a research vessel of the Alfred Wegener Institute, Peeken and her colleagues drilled cores from ice-floes, some originating as far north as the Makarov Basin in the central part of the Arctic Ocean close to the North Pole.

These cores contained "an extremely high number" of microplastic particles, she said.

She now worries that plastic will affect the fragile eco-system in the Arctic: "My own theory is that the sea-ice itself further fragments the plastic into even smaller particles. Because sea-ice is so cold, the so-called brine channels in the ice gets very salty, and the salt may further fragment the plastic" she said.

If proven, this may present a new layer of environmental dilemmas. "The problem is that the smaller the particles get, the more damage they may do. Today, we talk of nano-plastics where the particles are so small that they can penetrate cells, and there are studies to suggest that they might cause cell damage" Peeken said.

EU plastic ban

Norway's Special Representative for the Oceans, Vidar Helgesen, pointed to the EU as a significant ally.

"The EU's plastic strategy and its circular economy package is very important. Norway is part of the single market and we welcome common European approaches. The EU-ban on single-use plastics will have a tremendous effect, because the EU is such a big market," he told EUobserver.

The European Parliament's environment committee this week approved new EU rules on plastic pollution proposed by the EU Commission, including a complete ban on some single-use plastic products often found on European beaches.

As for saving the Arctic against more plastics, Vidar Helgesen, who formerly served as Norway's minister for EU affairs, was only cautiously optimistic.

"I am not sure that in 10 years we will have less plastics in the oceans than we have today, but the flow of plastics into the oceans will be smaller.

"The attention to the issue among the electorate and at the highest political level is a good sign, but sadly we will see for a number of years increased plastic in the oceans before new measures will take effect. You have a number of countries particularly in the Asia-Pacific where it is critically important to get waste management systems into place and where it will take time," he said.

Meanwhile, more oil

Scientists stress that studies of plastics in the Arctic are still few and that they still have more questions than answers.

A new scientific research project in Tromso will look particularly at plastic pollution and Norway is stepping up diplomatic efforts to stem the global tide of plastic litter - an initiative closely linked to Norway's plans to increase exploitation of marine resources including oil and gas, subsea minerals, fisheries, aquaculture, shipping and tourism.

"If we are to succeed at creating the jobs of the future and solve the global challenges we have no other choice than to release the enormous potentials of the ocean," Norway's prime minister Erna Solberg wrote in an op-ed on High North News prior to this week's Arctic Frontiers conference.

A total of five government ministers insisted in Tromso that increased exploitation of the seas, including more oil drillings in Norway's Arctic seas, can be done sustainably - an argument hotly-disputed by environmentalists and some scientists.

Solberg last year launched a global High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, which includes (as the only member from an EU country) Portugal's prime minister Antonio Costa as well as leaders from Australia, Chile, Fiji, Japan and other countries.

Solberg's stated objective is three-pronged - to "produce, protect and prosper".

Site Section

  1. Nordic News

Related stories

  1. EU can afford to be tough on plastic straws
  2. Bioplastics industry risks disappointing consumers
  3. Plastics lobby in court to keep toxic item off EU list
  4. Microplastics threat poses dilemma for new EU strategy

Analysis

EU can afford to be tough on plastic straws

The EU commission wants to ban plastic straws and cutlery. Most of these are not made in the EU, making the proposal more likely to succeed.

Magazine

Bioplastics industry risks disappointing consumers

Europe is trying to kick its addiction to plastic, so businesses are on the hunt for alternatives. Bioplastics could replace 60 percent of plastic packaging on the market, but the switch is far from straightforward.

Feature

Apple moves Denmark from cows to clouds

US tech giant Apple will open its first data centre outside the US in 2019 in a tiny Danish village. Cheap electricity, plus stable societies, are the two main reasons for global high-tech companies to locate in the Nordic region.

News in Brief

  1. UK chancellor: No-deal Brexit 'could be default' position
  2. EU: Austrian indexing of child benefits 'discriminatory'
  3. EU to guarantee fathers 10 days paid paternity leave
  4. Irish Central Bank in no-deal Brexit food shortage warning
  5. EU commission takes Slovenia to court over ECB documents
  6. Queen calls for 'common ground' amid Brexit crisis
  7. Malta offers Britons renewable 10-year residency permits
  8. Former Scottish first minister charged with attempted rape

Opinion

The test for Sweden's new government

While the formation of a new government ends Sweden's fourth-month paralysis, it doesn't resolve the challenge from radical-right populists in Sweden. A key question remains: will treating populists like pariahs undercut the appeal of their, often anti-rights, politics?

Supported by

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General

Latest News

  1. Plastic pollution increasing at the top of the Earth
  2. EU data verdict imminent on Romania's €20m reporters' fine
  3. The test for Sweden's new government
  4. EU: Italy's choice to end or continue Operation Sophia
  5. European Space Force should only be for defence, says MEP
  6. The demise of the INF treaty: can the EU save arms control?
  7. Stymied on 'golden passports', EU sets up expert group
  8. Tajani wants second term as EU parliament president

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  2. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  3. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  5. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  6. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  8. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  10. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  2. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  3. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  5. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  6. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  8. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  10. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  11. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  12. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us