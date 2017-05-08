Norway defends NGOs in Hungary and Poland

Norway's prime minister Erna Solberg has said Hungary and Poland must allow independent funding of charities as part of a €1 billion Norwegian aid scheme, which is currently up for renewal.
Poland and Hungary want Norway to waive a requirement that EEA (European Economic Area) funds to civil society must be channelled through an administrative body that is meant to be independent of their governments. But Solberg, commenting for the fir...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here