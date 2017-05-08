Ad
euobserver
Under the next Norway scheme, which runs until 2021, Poland stands to receive €809 million, Hungary €215 million in aid. (Photo: EEA and Norway grants)

Norway defends NGOs in Hungary and Poland

Nordics
EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Norway's prime minister Erna Solberg has said Hungary and Poland must allow independent funding of charities as part of a €1 billion Norwegian aid scheme, which is currently up for renewal.

Poland and Hungary want Norway to waive a requirement that EEA (European Economic Area) funds to civil society must be channelled through an administrative body that is meant to be independent of their governments. But Solberg, commenting for the fir...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsEU Political

Related articles

Polish government in bid to defund NGOs
Hungary and Poland risk losing €1bn in Norway aid row
Under the next Norway scheme, which runs until 2021, Poland stands to receive €809 million, Hungary €215 million in aid. (Photo: EEA and Norway grants)

Tags

NordicsEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections