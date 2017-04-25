Libya commanders in Brussels for migration talks

Two commanders from Libya were in Brussels on Tuesday (25 April) to discuss migration with the European Commission as part of a broader effort to stop people from fleeing into Europe.

A senior EU commission official told MEPs on Monday that a "huge meeting" had been organised on their behalf by the EU's foreign policy branch, the European External Action Service.

"We are dealing with two coastguards. One reporting to the ministry of interior, the other one to the ministry of defen...