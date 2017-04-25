Ad
euobserver
Over 1,000 people have died this year on the central Mediterranean route to Italy (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

Libya commanders in Brussels for migration talks

EU & the World
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Two commanders from Libya were in Brussels on Tuesday (25 April) to discuss migration with the European Commission as part of a broader effort to stop people from fleeing into Europe.

A senior EU commission official told MEPs on Monday that a "huge meeting" had been organised on their behalf by the EU's foreign policy branch, the European External Action Service.

"We are dealing with two coastguards. One reporting to the ministry of interior, the other one to the ministry of defen...

