Friday

13th Oct 2017

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Batteries are about to 'charge' our economy

  • Car battery charging points could become ubiquitous on Europe's streets in a decarbonated future (Photo: Peter Teffer)

By

The global energy transition is a fascinating quest of innovation.

We constantly improve the ability to produce energy from renewable sources and increase their share in our grids.

Thanks to climate-conscious public opinion in Europe, long-term public policies, and state-of-the art industry, Europe is set to lead this global transition into a clean economy. Next month will see another major milestone as the Commission will present a major legislative proposal on boosting clean transport.

But given the variability of renewable energy sources, it is not enough that we produce clean energy if we do not develop efficient, commercial, and accessible solutions for storing it.

That is where batteries come in. Their development has already radically disrupted the mobile market; you wouldn't have a smartphone today if it weren't for the development of lithium batteries. Now they are about to redefine our transport and energy markets. From energising electric vehicles, through storing household-produced energy, to industrial manufacturing – batteries are a critical building block of the decarbonised economy.

That explains the enormous market that batteries are about to create. As of 2025, we expect Europe's battery sector to be worth €250 billion annually; that is the equivalent of the entire Danish economy! Millions of new jobs are about to be created, but the question remains where.

Policy-makers cannot predict the future, but we can greatly influence it. We can create the best conditions for a battery value chain to develop in Europe. This is no little task; given the scale and speed of investment needed, it requires us to work together at a European level. That is exactly the process we triggered this week as we convened the first high-level meeting on battery development and production.

Our goal was to engage the commitment of public and private stakeholders from all across Europe to immediately start working together on bringing the battery market to Europe.

Europe is lagging behind

Currently, Europe is lagging behind as we are lacking a cell manufacturing base. This jeopardises the security of our supply chain, increases costs of transportation, creates time delays, weaker quality control and limitations on the design.

But I am highly optimistic, given the level enthusiasm from all corners of Europe to take part, to be part of this change.

On Wednesday, we were joined by high-level government officials from a dozen European member states as well as major European manufacturers of cells and battery systems, equipment manufacturers, energy providers, research associations, financial institutions etc. We agreed to work together towards an EU Battery Alliance.

So our real work starts now. Over the next few months we will look together into joining our efforts to create a battery supply chain in Europe, find adequate investment, address trade issues, and boost our research and innovation on batteries. A lot is already happening on each of these topics, but now we will connect the dots and draw the larger picture.

This process will be inclusive. I am inviting all interested industrial players, research and innovation actors, member states and financial institutions to join us. The result of our joint efforts will be presented in February with our new a strategic industry-led roadmap for an EU Battery Alliance.

Some economies will stay in the fossil age; others are already charging the future economy. Europe has made its choice.

Maros Sefcovic is vice-president of the European Commission in charge of the Energy Union

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. EU fixes own mistake on 'confusing' energy labels
  2. Energy Union report provides little evidence of progress
  3. EU battery law could prove useless
EU fixes own mistake on 'confusing' energy labels

UPDATED: MEPs approved a new system to inform consumers about the energy efficiency of products. The most important change is abolishing the most recent change to a scale that goes up to A+++.

EU battery law could prove useless

EU member states and MEPs have agreed a new law on recycling batteries aimed at protecting consumers and the environment from hazardous chemicals, but there are fears it will hardly have any impact.

Left flirting with antisemitism in EU parliament

It is outrageous that Leila Khaled, a member of a group listed by the EU as a terrorist organisation, was given a platform in the EU parliament, a body representing democracy and peaceful cooperation.

Can the centre hold in central Europe?

Elections this month in both Austria and the Czech Republic are likely to see anti-immigrant governments take power, boosting the balance of power for the right in the region - and the EU.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EEEuropean Space Week 2017 in Tallinn from November 3-9. Register Now!
  2. European Entrepreneurs CEA-PMEMobiliseSME Exchange Programme Open Doors for 400 Companies Across Europe
  3. CECEE-Privacy Regulation – Hands off M2M Communication!
  4. ILGA-EuropeHealth4LGBTI: Reducing Health Inequalities Experienced by LGBTI People
  5. EU2017EEEHealth: A Tool for More Equal Health
  6. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism a Key Driver for Job Creation and Enhanced Competitiveness
  7. CECENon-Harmonised Homologation of Mobile Machinery Costs € 90 Million per Year
  8. ILGA-EuropeMass Detention of Azeri LGBTI People - the LGBTI Community Urgently Needs Your Support
  9. European Free AllianceCatalans Have Won the Right to Have an Independent State
  10. ECR GroupBrexit: Delaying the Start of Negotiations Is Not a Solution
  11. EU2017EEPM Ratas in Poland: "We Enjoy the Fruits of European Cooperation Thanks to Solidarity"
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina and UK Discuss Deepening of Global Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Latest News

  1. Czech election stalemate on joining euro
  2. Batteries are about to 'charge' our economy
  3. Polish president's advisor calls for online 'abstinence'
  4. Danish bank accused of Russia money laundering
  5. MEPs propose taking in over 200,000 refugees
  6. EU can still end Rohingya ethnic cleansing
  7. Departure of EU's under-fire fraud chief was 'neutral'
  8. EU leaders impatient with digital rules, leak says