Eurovision finals put Israel and EU on trial

The Israel controversy in Europe's pop-song finals on Saturday (11 May) will further disgust the Global South and has frightened Jewish people in Malmö, Sweden.
Speaking to EUobserver from Amman, Bitte Hammargren, a Swedish commentator on the Middle East, said: "After the war in Gaza there is a widespread and growing belief in the Arab world that Europea...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.
