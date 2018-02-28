Wednesday

28th Feb 2018

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

What might be next in EU-Ukraine relations?

  • The EU-Ukraine Association Agreement is almost certainly the most explosive in EU history - ultimately triggering conflict in Donbas and the annexation of Crimea (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The EU-Ukraine Association Agreement (AA) has been, perhaps, the most dramatic EU deal with a third country.

When the Ukrainian government under then-president Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign the agreement in late 2013, it sparked Euromaidan protests, which resulted in Yanukovych's escape to Russia.

  • Yanukovych with Russian president Vladimir Putin. He was later to flee Ukraine for refuge in Russia. (Photo: president.gov.ua)

Moscow's punishment of Ukraine's pro-EU choice was severe: it annexed Crimea and ignited war in Donbas. Despite daily human tragedies, related to the war, this only strengthened Ukraine's European hopes.

The agreement is, certainly, one of the most EU-inspired instruments of Ukrainian change.

It opens up room for deep reforms, integrates Ukraine into the European single market, and provides for implementation of EU product safety and quality inside Ukraine itself.

However, despite its positive aspects, the deal continues to raise questions in Ukrainian society.

Yes? Or just 'maybe'?

First, it does not clearly mention EU membership as a goal and final end of the process. It only says 'maybe'.

Second, the AA is explicit about liberal economic agenda – free trade, removal of barriers, regulatory approximation. But on other important issues – tackling growing inequality and poverty, modernisation of the pension system or healthcare – its voice is weak.

However, the story of contemporary Europe, which was built after World War II not only as a liberal space, but also as welfare systems, shows that liberal agenda is important but not enough.

It is not enough to open up societies and economies; it is also important to think about citizens' welfare.

Ukraine, similarly to most member states, should now urgently think about this too.

Over the past years it is facing increasing poverty and, as result, populism. The situation is worsened by the increasing development gap between Ukraine and neighbouring EU member states.

The EU response to inequality – cohesion policy – is almost absent in the Association Agreement.

This is understandable: the EU-Ukraine deal is not about social policy, as this domain remains mainly under competence of member states.

On the other hand, a lot can be achieved through reforms envisaged by the agreement: they can improve the business climate, open up markets, and boost growth.

These tools, however, are indirect and not always clearly visible.

No panacea

The Association Agreement is rule-setter, but it is not a panacea, especially if your goal is to improve the welfare of your citizens.

Today EU-Ukraine dialogue is often falling into the trap of talking too much about membership prospects (still remote for Ukraine). This sometimes creates a deadlock.

Why? Because for today's Ukrainian citizens the prospect of EU membership often becomes a synonym for social cohesion.

Membership of the EU becomes a symbol of better quality of life and welfare. If this prospect is too far, a Ukrainian citizen will face a question if his or her life will improve tomorrow. It is important that the next stage in EU-Ukraine relations keep this question always in mind.

There should be, therefore, more effort made to achieve greater social, economic and infrastructure cohesion between Ukraine and the EU. There should also be a way to translate reforms driven by the agreement into tangible benefits for people.

In a situation when EU membership remains a remote goal, EU and Ukraine can pursue a strategy of regular small steps that bring tangible results.

Small steps - announced

Ideally, every year should see these small steps announced or implemented. This would show that EU-Ukraine relations are not only a routine in AA implementation, but something more dynamic.

The indicative list of steps that we propose is structured in three dimensions.

First, actual sectoral integration.

The existing legal framework allow us to achieve the full participation of Ukraine in selected areas of the single market, particularly aviation, energy, digital market and e-commerce.

Greater attention to consumer rights and benefits in the EU policies can be extended to Ukrainian consumers too.

Second, economic and industrial cohesion aimed at reducing disparities in the level of development between Ukraine and neighbouring EU member states.

These initiatives may include more infrastructure projects (key focus on roads and transport); joint job-creating industrial or technology projects (industrial clusters, technology parks, etc.).

An EU-Ukraine fund promoting EU-Ukraine business contacts at the SME level can be created on top of existing EU4Business programme.

Third, more investment in people through an enhanced education cooperation (for example, creating an Eastern Partnership university in Ukraine proposing teaching in English); enlarging EU cultural programs (like media) to Ukrainian audiovisual producers (cinema, music etc); better engagement of Ukrainian stakeholders in EU programs (Erasmus+, Creative Europe, Horizon 2020, etc.) enabling them to be grant holders.

The key message of these proposals is not about funds or budgets.

We are calling, instead, to have greater attention to the level of European integration visible for ordinary Ukrainians.

This strategy of regular small concrete steps can make EU-Ukraine rapprochement tangible for people, year after year and month after month.

They can be additional fuel for driving EU-Ukraine relations.

Taras Kachka is a Ukrainian expert in EU law, a former member of the Ukrainian negotiating team on the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, and strategic advisor at the International Renaissance Foundation. Volodymyr Yermolenko is a Ukrainian philosopher and journalist at Internews Ukraine and UkraineWorld

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. US probe into Ukraine 'lobbying' by former EU officials
  2. Ukraine's fight against corruption has started to work
  3. EU must help independent media in Ukraine
US probe into Ukraine 'lobbying' by former EU officials

A former EU commission president, ex-European parliament president and an ex-Austrian chancellor all deny being paid €2m by Donald Trump's former campaign chief to lobby on the behalf of the Russian-backed government in Ukraine in 2012.

EU must help independent media in Ukraine

Some seven journalists have been killed in Ukraine since the pro-EU uprising of 2014 - with elections looming in 2019, next year looks like another dangerous year for reporters covering Kiev.

On breast cancer our work is far from over

Breast cancer is still the most frequent cause of cancer death for women in Europe - but life expectancy of patients in Romania or Poland are lower than the EU average, and screening programmes vary hugely.

The great EU corporate tax lie

Attempts by the European Commission to 'sell' the new Common Consolidated Corporate Tax Base as a measure against tax avoidance are disingenuous at best, say three MEPs from smaller member states.

On cybersecurity, Europe must act now

Some governments have closed their eyes, hoping that the menace will go away. It will not - it will only become stronger, according to the former prime minister of Estonia, one of the EU's leading digital states.

News in Brief

  1. Central London is EU's richest region
  2. Two UK Conservative MEPs leave ECR group
  3. Slovak media collectively publish story by murdered journalist
  4. Berlusconi set to choose Tajani for Italian prime minister
  5. Google wins German court case on links to defamatory content
  6. Macedonia offers four options to solve name dispute
  7. MEPs approve De Guindos appointment to ECB
  8. Emissions trading system reform rubber-stamped for 2021-2030

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFCyclone Season Looms Over 720,000 Rohingya Children in Myanmar & Bangladesh
  2. European Gaming & Betting AssociationEU Court: EU Commission Correct to Issue Guidelines for Online Gambling Services
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina Hopes for More Exchanges With Nordic, Baltic Countries
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementCondemns Facebook for Actively Promoting Anti-Macedonian Racism
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal Seed Vault: Gene Banks Gather to Celebrate 1 Million Seed Collections
  6. CECEIndustry Stakeholders Are Ready to Take the Lead in Digital Construction
  7. ILGA EuropeAnkara Ban on LGBTI Events Continues as Turkish Courts Reject NGO Appeals
  8. Aid & Trade LondonJoin Thousands of Stakeholders of the Global Aid Industry at Aid & Trade London
  9. Macedonian Human Rights MovementEuropean Free Alliance Joins MHRMI to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism Year to Promote Business and Mutual Ties
  11. European Jewish CongressAt “An End to Antisemitism!” Conference, Dr. Kantor Calls for Ambitious Solutions
  12. UNESDAA Year Ago UNESDA Members Pledged to Reduce Added Sugars in Soft Drinks by 10%

Latest News

  1. At the court of the kings of the EU bubble
  2. Robotics MEP angry at lack of Commission response on AI
  3. Finland plans 'Arctic Corridor' linking China to Europe
  4. What might be next in EU-Ukraine relations?
  5. MEP expense reform stymied in internal parliament clash
  6. Scotland and Wales brace for UK clash on Brexit
  7. Competition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment
  8. Barnier: open-ended Brexit transition 'not possible'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsUzbekistan: Investigate Torture of Journalist
  2. CESICESI@Noon on ‘Digitalisation & Future of Work: Social Protection For All?’ - March 7
  3. UNICEFExecutive Director's Committment to Tackling Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region 2018: Facts, Figures and Rankings of the 74 Regions
  5. Mission of China to the EUDigital Economy Shaping China's Future, Over 30% of GDP
  6. Macedonian Human Rights MovementSuing the Governments of Macedonia and Greece for Changing Macedonia's Name
  7. Swedish EnterprisesHarnessing Globalization- at What Cost? Keynote Speaker Commissioner Malmström
  8. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  9. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  10. European Free AlllianceEFA Joined the Protest in Aiacciu to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  11. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  12. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway