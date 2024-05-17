Ad
euobserver
A 2023 election poster for Robert Fico. Less than a month before the European Parliament elections in all EU member states, the situation is critical. Europe has a chance to use this case to stop the downward spiral and avoid more casualties. (Photo: Lucia Virostkova)

Opinion

The shots that rang out in Slovakia will be heard all across Europe

Digital
EU Political
Health & Society
by Martin Sklenár , Bratislava,

From the square of a small town in the middle of Slovakia, echoes of five shots fired against the Slovak prime minister Robert Fico resonate across Europe. The alleged shooter, a 71-year-old man angered by Fico's steps as prime minister, committed a politically-motivated violent crime that raises questions beyond Slovakia on how far political competition can and should go.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Martin Sklenár is the former defence minister of Slovakia.

Related articles

Rule-of-law rallies in Slovakia test Fico's new regime
Slovak politicians focus on hate speech after Fico assassination attempt
What's Slovakia's Fico up to over Ukraine?
Slovak PM in 'life-threatening' condition after being shot
A 2023 election poster for Robert Fico. Less than a month before the European Parliament elections in all EU member states, the situation is critical. Europe has a chance to use this case to stop the downward spiral and avoid more casualties. (Photo: Lucia Virostkova)

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Martin Sklenár is the former defence minister of Slovakia.

Ad

Related articles

Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections