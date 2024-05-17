The shots that rang out in Slovakia will be heard all across Europe

From the square of a small town in the middle of Slovakia, echoes of five shots fired against the Slovak prime minister Robert Fico resonate across Europe. The alleged shooter, a 71-year-old man angered by Fico's steps as prime minister, committed a politically-motivated violent crime that raises questions beyond Slovakia on how far political competition can and should go.
Martin Sklenár is the former defence minister of Slovakia.
