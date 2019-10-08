Tuesday

8th Oct 2019

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Are commissioner grillings going too far?

  • Laszlo Trocsanyi (c) and Romania's Rovana Plumb were rejected by a parliament committee (Photo: Europa Pont)

By

The European Parliament prides itself on its commitment to the rule of law. It presents itself as the most of rule of law committed body on the planet. It says much the same about its adherence to transparency and accountability.

Put it all together and you will get the most virtuous parliament imaginable.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Every five years, parliament has a chance to demonstrate this by questioning the suitability of those designated by the EU member states as the new EU commissioners.

These are the commissioner hearings, when candidates have to show their suitability and knowledge of the portfolios they've been assigned.

Some fail, some perform poorly. Technically, parliament can't actually veto anyone, but it can make recommendations that are hard to override for political reasons.

At this point, matters become technical, so – a trigger warning – complexity follows.

The key here is that in these commissioner hearings politics and the law are very close to one another. The temptation to use legal rules and procedures for political ends is real and present.

In sum, parliament's legal affairs committee (JURI in the jargon), is required to look into the financial affairs of the commissioner candidates and confirm that all is above board.

JURI must ensure that the candidate's financial declarations are "accurate and complete" and, the killer phrase, "whether it is possible to infer a conflict of interests".

"Infer" is so vague as to be an invitation, if not actually a temptation, to abandon legal criteria and go for political power instead.

'Hearsay'?

Parliament is a political body, true, but in a democracy political power is meant to be exercised with restraint and there should be clear blue water between politics and the law.

A body that constantly alleges breaches of the rule of law in certain targeted member states can't afford to ignore the rules, even if that means giving up on a political advantage.

Crucially, when a political body, JURI in this case, is acting a bit like a court of law, in a "quasi-judicial capacity", then it must absolutely stay with the limits of both the letter and the spirit of legality. That's the heart of the rule of law.

This means above all that the evidence looked at must conform fully to what a court of law would accept.

So, no hearsay, no reliance on reports by NGOs, no basing assessments on intuition.

Further, there must be time to scrutinise the files put forward by the candidates. And, even if this may mean superhuman self-discipline, European values and the exercise of the rule of law demand that matters be scrutinised fairly.

This is where things begin to look unacceptable.

The JURI committee scrutinised the suitability of the Hungarian and Romanian commissioner candidates (László Trócsányi and Rovana Plumb) and concluded that they had not complied with the rules on financial interests.

Flimsy on facts

The case against Trócsányi was flimsy on the facts.

His law firm, partly bearing his name, was receiving contracts from the Hungarian government. The fact that he had divested himself of his interests in the firm counted for nothing. A bit of legal contortion by JURI saw to that.

The other ground, that as minister of justice, he had accepted that two Russian suspects could return to Russia had self-evidently nothing to do with financial interests.

Was JURI acting beyond its legal competence here, acting ultra vires?

Quite a few people believe this to be the case. To add to these, where was the much vaunted transparency? The JURI committee met behind closed doors and the papers are not available.

A deeper problem is that of the "inference" already mentioned.

There are no rules laid down as to the criteria of what can be inferred from the data presented by the candidate or any other information.

The committee can drive a coach and horses through this gap.

Above all, it can covertly introduce political criteria into a legal procedure – a quasi-judicial one. Where law is used for political ends one can say farewell to the rule of law.

The political evidence that political criteria came into play in the blackballing of Trócsányi is clear enough.

The media and NGOs have been loud in shouting that he has been an "enabler" of Hungary's so-called anti-rule-of-law regime.

This alleged malfeasance is so deeply embedded in the minds of the left that evidence to the contrary is simply ignored.

The EU's – yes, the EU's – justice scoreboard is ignored. Hungary comes out of it not badly, in the top third for the most part.

This is a non-fact as far as the left is concerned.

The work of Hungary's Constitutional Court and its standing in the network of the European constitutional courts are ignored.

And none of the critics ever looks at the actual work of the court, like its striking down government legislation, despite its website being available in English.

There are media in Hungary strongly critical of the government, but somehow these don't count when the left's charge sheet is compiled.

The dense institutional network of checks and balances in Hungary is dismissed as non-existent. And so on. The left's dystopic fantasy of a dictatorial Hungary is never matched with reality.

Seemingly, the members of the JURI committee voted down Trócsányi by relying on these fantasy criteria. This political decision against the Hungarian commission candidate does not say much for the JURI committee's adherence to the rule of law.

And then, there's more politics.

Although JURI only made "recommendations", these are like the proverbial offer that you can't refuse.

The majority for the president of commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was very slim, a mere nine votes.

On this basis, the chance that parliament could vote down the entire commission, which it can do legally, is real enough.

Hence the decision to accept the JURI vetoes – risk avoidance.

The meaning of all this is that parliament has de facto acquired the political, though not the legal, power to interdict commissioner candidates. There are those who would call this a power grab.

Author bio

György Schöpflin was an MEP for 15 years from Hungary's Fidesz party until this year, and served as European People's Party coordinator in the Constitutional Affairs Committee.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Estonian nominee's answers fails to convince all MEPs
  2. French EU nominee could fall after brutal hearing
  3. Belgium's EU nominee sails through, despite allegations
  4. MEPs again reject Romanian, Hungarian 'commissioners'
Estonian nominee's answers fails to convince all MEPs

Estonia's European commissioner-designate for the energy portfolio, Kadri Simson, did not manage to fully convince MEPs during her grilling. She avoided questions on concrete actions for the energy transition in Europe.

MEPs again reject Romanian, Hungarian 'commissioners'

Hours before the European Parliament hearings of would-be commissioners begin, two nominees are rejected in a second vote by MEPs on the legal affairs committee. It is an early blow to president-elect Ursula von der Leyen.

Passing the baton: will Borrell buck the anti-rights trend?

As Josep Borrell faces questions from MEPs, a report from Amnesty International finds the EU's commitment to protect and support human rights defenders in its foreign policy is not consistently upheld - not between nor even within countries.

Greece needs to face reality about asylum seekers

What Greece needs is for its new government to have the courage to say what everyone knows needs to happen - namely that the large-scale returns to Turkey are off the table and that the island containment policy is unsustainable.

News in Brief

  1. Eight EU states want to raise 2030 climate target
  2. Report: EU should copy China's 'Belt and Road' initiative
  3. No-deal Brexit would 'push UK debt to 50-year high'
  4. EU to better protect whistle-blowers by 2021
  5. Commission launches call to fight disinformation
  6. German business takes €3.5bn Brexit hit in first half of 2019
  7. Dutch PM Rutte's coalition loses majority in parliament
  8. Anti-Brexit campaigners lose Scottish court case

Defending the defenders: ombudsmen need support

Ombudsmen are often coming under attack or facing different kinds of challenges. These can include threats, legal action, reprisals, budget cuts or a limitation of their mandate.

Column

The benefits of being unpopular

Paradoxically, the lack of popularity may be part of the strength of the European project. Citizens may not be super-enthusiastic about the EU, but when emotions run too high in politics, hotheads may take over.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  9. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  11. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  12. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions

Latest News

  1. Borrell hard on Russia in EU hearing
  2. EU to better protect journalists, Jourova promises
  3. Are commissioner grillings going too far?
  4. Arrests as Extinction Rebellion protests hit EU capitals
  5. State insecurity: Is Belgium fit to protect EU and Nato?
  6. Turkey to enter Syria war after US gives green light
  7. Ruling socialists win Portugal election, but no majority
  8. Passing the baton: will Borrell buck the anti-rights trend?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  2. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  7. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  8. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  11. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  4. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  5. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  6. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  7. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  9. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  10. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us