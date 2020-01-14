Tuesday

14th Jan 2020

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Turkey's tightrope could finally snap in Libya

  • Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Nato. 'Dealing with other nations on a mercantile and transactional basis might seem attractive, but this clever tightrope act might end catastrophically for Turkey' (Photo: nato.int)

By

Turkey has embarked on a neo-Ottoman strategy, aiming to re-establish itself as a regional power.

This involves simultaneously reaping the benefits of Nato membership whilst pursuing an overtly-expansionist foreign policy which has even included a loose partnership with Russia in Syria.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

However, with the Dutch having suspended Turkey's Article 5 privileges in Nato, and the escalating conflict in Libya putting Ankara on a collision course with Moscow, president Recep Tayyip Erdogan might soon find himself between a rock and a hard place.

"Turkey is one of the strongest Nato members. I do not think that Nato can make it without Turkey geopolitically or strategically", asserted Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte recently.

Nevertheless this didn't stop the Christian Union and the Socialist Party, his coalition partners, from voting against his VVD Party and in favour of two motions: one calling for additional support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Rojava, northern Syria, and the other calling for an automatic rejection of any Turkish invocation of Nato's Article 5 so long as they conduct operations against the SDF.

In response to Turkey's incursion into Rojava two Nato members, Norway and the Netherlands, suspended arms exports to Ankara.

These are but two examples of the growing distance between Turkey and the rest of Nato.

Circus of pariahs

Rather than operating in lockstep with Nato, Turkey is opting to maximise its freedom of manoeuvre by embarking on a number of limited partnerships of convenience, comprising a circus of pariahs: Russia, Qatar, Iran, and Venezuela, and is cultivating its own sphere of influence using the Muslim Brotherhood and jihadist militias from Syria to Libya as political and military proxies.

These groups have zero interest in seeing stability and prosperity return to these war-torn states and are thriving on the chaos and destruction they generate.

Whilst forging one's own path, paying lip service to allies, and dealing with other nations on a mercantile and transactional basis might seem attractive, this clever tightrope act might end catastrophically for Turkey in Libya.

With the Muslim Brotherhood proving a critical faction within Libya's crumbling Government of National Accord (GNA), Turkey has a strong ideological incentive to back them.

However, Turkey has also seen the opportunity for economic gain in Libya and signed a deal with the GNA which expanded Turkey's maritime Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) into Libya's, a controversial move, particularly with Nato member Greece, given that the island of Crete sits between Turkey and Libya's EEZs.

In order to support the GNA against general Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA), Turkey announced plans earlier this month to deploy troops, including both Syrian militants and Turkish soldiers, to shore up Tripoli.

The LNA, who are supported by Russian mercenaries, last week seized control of Sirte, a city of vital strategic importance, which has left Misrata's flank critically exposed to attack. Misrata is the last bastion of defence for Tripoli, the embattled capital and seat of the GNA's government.

It is very likely to be the LNA's next destination and this puts Turkish troops and Russian mercenaries potentially on opposite sides of a firefight.

Presidents Erdogan and Putin met last week to further discuss Libya. Whether this ends with a gentleman's agreement to divide the spoils or in Turkey being told in no uncertain terms that their venture is doomed remains to be seen.

For now the two parties have brokered a fragile ceasefire between the GNA and LNA, but only time will tell how fruitful this will prove.

In the longer term, however things turns out it will further underline to Turkey how much their partnership with Russia is one of transactional convenience and how quickly cooperation can be withdrawn once their interests diverge.

This will leave Ankara scrambling for allies as Nato finds them increasingly unreliable; relations with Iran strain over Syria; Russia opposes them in Libya; Saudi Arabia and the Gulf remain unimpressed with their increasingly reckless alliance with Qatar, and Egypt continues to harbour concerns over Turkish support for the Muslim Brotherhood.

Ankara might now find that the only way is down from here.

Author bio

Simon Schofield is senior fellow at the Human Security Centre think tank in London, focussing on security and defence.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Turkey decides to send troops to Libya
  2. Macron spars with US and Turkey over Nato
  3. Russia and Turkey turn on EU gas pipeline
  4. Turkish court overturns Erdogan's ban on Wikipedia
Turkey decides to send troops to Libya

Turkey's parliament authorises the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to send troops to Libya - despite the two main opposition parties saying the conflict there has nothing to do with Turkish national security.

Macron spars with US and Turkey over Nato

French president Emmanuel Macron clashed with US president Donald Trump and Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan over Nato, as the future of the alliance begins to fray following Ankara's invasion into north-east Syria in October.

Why EU minimum wage is actually bad idea for workers

As president of one of the largest trade union confederations in the EU, I see the need for good working conditions and decent pay in all member states - but an EU-wide minimum wage could be used to lower wages.

Europe, Scotland and Brexit - what next?

Despite its pro-Europeanism, joining the euro is remarkably unpopular in Scotland. Public opinion on Nato is also mixed, and defence will be another point of debate.

News in Brief

  1. EU bans bee-killing pesticide
  2. EU parliament to vote on Brexit on 29 January
  3. Greek foreign minister issues Turkey warning
  4. EP proposes 9 May for 'Future of Europe' conference start
  5. Greece to build new facilities for 15,000 migrants
  6. Ex-soldier confesses to killing Slovak journalist
  7. Italian women 'need better domestic violence protection'
  8. 2,500 children 'disappear' from Dutch refugee centres

EU investment bank 'wide open to abuse by fraudsters'

Fundamental reforms are needed if the EIB is to become more accountable, democratic and transparent. Establishing a firm grasp on corruption to ensure that public money no longer feeds corrupt systems is a vital first step.

European beekeeping in crisis

Europe's bee population is dying. The number of pollinator species threatened by extinction is increasing each year, and human activity is the main cause.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. No Libya truce in Moscow: time for EU step in
  2. Two Catalan MEPs take their seats - with a third in jail
  3. Turkey's tightrope could finally snap in Libya
  4. Malta picks new leader in EU rule-of-law crisis
  5. Green money and Iran tensions in focus This WEEK
  6. EU failed to end overfishing by 2020: lost opportunity?
  7. Why EU minimum wage is actually bad idea for workers
  8. MEPs slam UK for violating EU police database

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us