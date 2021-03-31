Wednesday

31st Mar 2021

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Column

What if Covid-19 had happened under Jean Monnet?

By

On 31 January 1917 the German Empire declared unlimited submarine warfare to undermine US´ material support to the French and British war efforts.

In response, the Western Allies put in place the Shipping Control Council to closely coordinate their demand for ships and plan military and civilian support based on sound statistics.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • 'Positively, Thierry Breton, who has an industry background, is in charge of a vaccine production taskforce. Nevertheless we must step up further'

One of the masterminds behind this initiative was a French businessman, who had started his career in his father's Cognac company: Jean Monnet.

Monnet repeated his feat of logistical co-ordination and building-up war economies during the Second World War, when he became a central player of French-British and then British-US co-operation. He went on to become a founding father of the EU, as EUobserver readers will know.

I am not usually a fan of using war as a metaphor for any challenge, but the fight against Covid has the hallmarks of warfare. The threat is so overwhelming that it dominates everything else.

You cannot manage the pandemic as just another health issue, if it is highly-viral and highly-dangerous. Suppressing it represents an urgent and overarching policy challenge for any government around the globe. Almost everybody is involved in it.

Some 20 years ago, the American political scientist Robert Kagan argued that Americans are from Mars, seeing the world as a dangerous and chaotic place in which ultimately brute force prevails, while Europeans are from Venus, believing in rules and predictability.

There is something of this in their respective responses to Corona.

A year ago, the world praised the calm leadership of the scientist-chancellor Angela Merkel, who compared well to the chaotic and irresponsible management of Donald Trump.

Now we realise that despite the inept president, the US administration got something fundamentally right.

Operation Warp Speed

With 'Operation Warp Speed', announced in April 2020, it concentrated massive resources on the development and production of vaccines. 'Warp Speed' had a whiff of Monnet-thinking to it.

An intensive, systematic and data-based government initiative that closely aligned industry towards a single objective.

In the EU we were nowhere close to that level of effort. Sure, governments also funded research: BioNTech made its breakthrough with significant German state funding.

But there was far too little attention to all the nooks and crannies of development and production, as well as the logistical complications behind these efforts.

The European Commission, often dominated by lawyers, instead spent significant energy in negotiating paragraphs in contracts.

There is nothing wrong with lawyers, I am one myself.

But their concerns can often be hypothetical, fearing abuse by the other side and believing that law is what will mainly shape a business, when it is only one element among many.

AstraZeneca is reneging on its legal obligations because it overpromised to all parties and seems to have concluded, until recently, that honouring its promises to the EU was less in its interest than other promises made.

Monnet the businessman

Monnet was a businessman. He knew how it worked.

The EU should have factored in some business fundamentals from the beginning. One is that vaccine production is highly complex and that for companies, switching production temporarily to something different than your usual profitable products is not attractive.

The state should step in from the first moment. The EU and its member states never had a Mario Draghi moment of "whatever it takes", signalling that they would use all tools at their disposal, be it deep co-ordination, massive financial support or, if necessary, nationalising essential companies.

Another business fundamental is that the US is by far the most profitable pharmaceutical market. It was to be expected that companies would give it priority.

They may even have a PR incentive to show that a deregulated market can solve the problem better. In the EU, we have an interest to show that our more equal and cheaper health systems can do the job.

We in the EU have been too slow to tackle Covid as the war-style challenge it is. There is more drive now.

Positively, Thierry Breton, who has an industry background, is in charge of a vaccine production taskforce. Nevertheless we must step up further.

Politicians in Brussels and the EU capitals must be bolder and assume true political responsibility.

The German minister of health temporarily suspended AstraZeneca vaccinations because of a suspected risk of blood clots in a small number of people. He did so following a recommendation by the federal vaccine agency and defended his decision as "a professional, not a political one."

This is the wrong approach. In an emergency, more than ever, politicians need to make hard choices and take responsibility for them. Politics is their profession.

Europe's economic recovery plans are important and should be pushed forward, but as long as the war is not won, the main focus must be on tackling Covid.

Taskforces in Brussels and in the capitals should be fully and widely empowered, and headed by one person. They need to turn every stone, anticipate all possible developments and single-mindedly marshal resources.

The strategist Clausewitz spoke of the "remarkable trinity of passion, reason and chance that underlie war".

Chance we have seen. Low or high numbers in certain countries often remain inexplicable. We have used reason, but we need to reason beyond today's numbers and whether we can go on holiday in July.

This is much bigger than that. Even if the EU´s plan of vaccinating most of the adult population by summer succeeds, this war is not over at all. There will be variants. There will be billions of other people who need to be vaccinated.

We lack passion, except of the negative sort.

Ursula von der Leyen, Merkel and Emmanuel Macron have not found convincing language that tells us that the frustrations of a year at home alone, or a year of fighting for lives in hospitals, was worth it.

They need to emphasise that we have first class scientists, factories and finances to help winning the war for the benefit of all of humankind.

Author bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Merkel and party chief clash over Covid-19 measures
  2. MEPs urged to find alternative to 'one-use' Covid masks
  3. Covid-19: Democracy and rule of law under pressure in EU
  4. Now 528 Jean Monnet professors
Merkel and party chief clash over Covid-19 measures

Chancellor Angela Merkel said if German regions do not impose stricter measures, she would have to think about overriding state regulations "in the very foreseeable future". A sensitive post-war issue in the federal republic.

Now 528 Jean Monnet professors

There are currently 528 Jean Monnet professors - of which 486 are in the EU, 39 in Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic, and three are Chairs awarded on a special basis in Canada, the United States and Switzerland - according to the Belgium EU Presidency website.

The ICC probe into Palestine: where is the EU?

In the eyes of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, there are grounds to believe that war crimes were committed by the Israel Defense Forces in occupied Palestine.

A neuroscientist writes on AstraZeneca fears

Irrespective of whether or not the decision to pause the AstraZeneca vaccine was political, it is clear that governments around the world are not solely basing their vaccination rollout on scientific evidence.

News in Brief

  1. German racism shuts down Syrian would-be MP
  2. EU urges Israel to let in election monitors
  3. Austria in talks to buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
  4. Berlin and Munich halt AstraZeneca jabs over blood clots
  5. Thunberg and activists meet Timmermans on CAP reform
  6. Report: EU wary of sharing supercomputer secrets with UK
  7. China makes major changes to Hong Kong electoral law
  8. EU regions push for climate action cooperation

Column

Meghan Markle, royal racism and the 'European Way of Life'

For years, the EU's "united in diversity" motto has allowed policymakers to claim that conversations on race, religion, colour and ethnicity are foreign to European culture. But a colour-blind Europe is a fairy tale.

'Future EU' conference: good idea, bad timing

Listening to European citizens should be a permanent and continuous process - not merely limited to one event which starts on 9 May 2021 and is to finish before the presidential elections in France in the spring of 2022.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. Hard year ahead for Syrian children, as aid dwindles
  2. World leaders urge readiness for next pandemic: 'Time to act'
  3. Orbán hosts first major meeting on new right-wing alliance
  4. EU's AstraZeneca contract 'supersedes all others'
  5. What if Covid-19 had happened under Jean Monnet?
  6. Europe must not turn its back on the Mediterranean diet
  7. China link exposed in Malta corruption scheme
  8. Some 200,000 animals trapped in Suez canal likely to die

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us