Thursday

15th Apr 2021

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Will Romania be EU's Green Deal laggard?

  • Romania risks losing money by investing considerable sums in 'transition' technologies (Photo: Wikipedia)

By

The EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) is not only intended to boost member state economies struggling in the wake of the pandemic, but also to spearhead their dual green and digital transitions.

While principles such as climate mainstreaming have been agreed at EU level, the real test of the RRF will be to see whether these requirements are embodied in the investment plans put forward by member state governments.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

For central and eastern European countries like Romania, the recovery package could be an important catalyst for the energy transition - but not without intentional and future-focused investment planning.

Romania, along with its fellow EU members, faces the sizeable task of achieving climate neutrality by 2050, and of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030.

Government estimates place the cost of this transition between €15bn to €30bn – costs towards which the RRF could make significant contributions. However, Romania's current plan fails to make the most of this opportunity for developing a targeted investment plan for the transformation of the energy sector.

Romania's plan for spending its RRF funds was published in recent weeks, leaving much room for improvement on energy spending.

The RRF requires that member states dedicate 37 percent of their recovery funds to climate action and biodiversity efforts.

The 'Green Transition' pillar of Romania's recovery and resilience plan focuses mainly on water management and mobility (investments that, while relevant, could have been considered under other pillars), leaving a relatively small proportion for renewable energies.

Of the total €30bn allocated to Romania under the RRF, €1.3bn (just four percent) is slated to go to renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Only a few concrete examples of renewable energy projects that can benefit from the funding are given. Despite the pressing need to decarbonise Romania's heat and power sectors, this is not an investment priority in the recovery plan.

Gas trap

At the same time, natural gas is a major priority in the energy section of the plan, and 'smart gas networks' are deemed to fall under the climate action requirement of the facility.

The plan emphasises the expansion of natural gas use, seeking to connect new consumers to the gas networks despite the existence of renewable alternatives.

Gas is considered a 'transition fuel', an approach which does not represent a strategic management of the energy transition and risks prolonging Romania's dependence on fossil fuels.

Given the relatively short time frame until 2050, there are not enough investment cycles remaining for a leisurely transition through gas to renewable energies.

Investments made in natural gas infrastructure today run a real risk of not delivering an adequate return.

What's more, failure to invest in renewable energies now, while other EU countries are doing so, risks putting Romania on a backward footing compared to its EU neighbours.

Romania has significant renewable energy potential, but investments in renewables have stalled in recent years, due to constantly changing policies, bureaucratic hurdles and the above-mentioned policy focus on natural gas.

In its country-specific recommendations for Romania, the European Commission has highlighted the importance of orienting investment policies towards low-carbon energies and energy efficiency.

Now, the EU funds are available to do so; at least €32bn could be made available for Romania's green transition if climate mainstreaming and the recycling of EU emission trading scheme revenues for climate purposes are properly implemented.

The RRF could provide a needed boost to Romania's energy transition and set the country on its way to climate neutrality.

Instead, relatively little focus is given to renewable energies, while policymakers remain fixated on fossil fuels.

Romania risks losing money by investing considerable sums in 'transition' technologies, while the attention must in fact be directed to concrete decarbonisation solutions and on comprehensive financing schemes for renewable energy sources.

Climate mainstreaming is not a tick-the-box exercise. Rather, for EU states willing to grasp the opportunity, it represents the chance to get ahead of the curve in the energy transition.

Author bio

Eusebiu Stamate and Ciara Barry are EU climate policy campaigners at the non-profit climate change think tank Sandbag.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. The European gas trap
  2. Draft EU 'green recovery' plan amid clash over natural gas
  3. Why is building renovation 'Cinderella' of EU Green Deal?
  4. Why Poland can't and won't hit 2050 EU Green Deal target

Investigation

The European gas trap

With the support of EU institutions, the fossil industry is investing in natural gas infrastructure all across the continent, from Tallinn to Athens and from the Baltic to the Aegean. But does Europe truly need all this natural gas?

Draft EU 'green recovery' plan amid clash over natural gas

The European Commission's recovery plan from the coronavirus pandemic gives priority to building renovation, renewables and hydrogen. However, eight member states have insisted that gas plays a crucial role in the transition from fossil fuels to renewables.

Why is building renovation 'Cinderella' of EU Green Deal?

The renovation of old buildings will be crucial to the success of the European Green Deal and a clean, robust economic recovery. Unless there is serious commitment from policymakers, we risk the Green Deal turning into a pumpkin.

Column

Muslims, Ramadan, and myths facing 'European civilisation'

Happy Ramadan? The UN special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief warned the Human Rights Council last month that institutional suspicion of Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim has escalated to "epidemic proportions" worldwide.

Industry lobby to 'co-decide' on nearly €10bn EU public money

Several industry EU lobby groups are about to be entrusted again with the privilege of co-deciding how €9.6bn of public EU research funding should be used - in research areas as essential as healthcare, transportation, energy and IT infrastructures.

News in Brief

  1. EU states make progress on Covid-19 'travel certificates'
  2. Michel pledges to protect von der Leyen's 'dignity' in future
  3. Libya frees UN-sanctioned human trafficker
  4. European court: jailed Turkish writer's rights violated
  5. EU set to miss 1m electric charging points by 2025 target
  6. Lavrov expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved
  7. France suspends flights from Brazil due to Covid variant
  8. Johnson & Johnson delays roll-out of vaccine in EU

Column

Why Germans understand the EU best

In Germany, there is commotion about a new book in which two journalists describe meetings held during the corona crisis between federal chancellor Angela Merkel, and the 16 prime ministers of its federal constituent states.

Why Iceland isn't the gender paradise you think

Iceland's international reputation masks two blunt realities that face the country's women - the disproportionate levels of gender-based violence that they experience, and a justice system that is frequently suspicious and hostile towards victims of this violence.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. Nato and US urge Russia to back off on Ukraine
  2. Future EU platform seeks to 'stay clean' of hate speech
  3. Denmark threatens Syria deportations amid EU concerns
  4. MEPs raise concerns on vaccine 'travel certificates'
  5. Will Romania be EU's Green Deal laggard?
  6. Muslims, Ramadan, and myths facing 'European civilisation'
  7. Europe & Africa - rebuilding the future
  8. How the pandemic became an EU goldmine for crime

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us