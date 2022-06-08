Wednesday

8th Jun 2022

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Column

EU must speak with one voice for Western Balkans influence

By

Listen to article

High-level visits, stirring speeches and new blueprints proliferate as EU leaders gear up for a much-anticipated meeting with their six Western Balkan counterparts on June 23.

Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Moscow's growing influence in southeast Europe and EU membership applications by Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova have refocused attention on the EU's stalled enlargement drive.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Years of unfulfilled EU promises and lost opportunities cannot be forgotten overnight

They have also revived flagging EU interest in the security, stability and vulnerability of countries in the Western Balkans.

The attention is long over-due, and the new momentum is much needed.

The EU's too-often complacent approach towards southeast Europe, marked by desultory promises of "maybe, one day" membership, have caused frustration and led to a loss of EU popularity and credibility.

With the EU's much-touted "transformational" power in decline, Western Balkans' reforms have slowed down and nationalism is on the rise.

Sticking to the out-dated "same old, same old" enlargement template set at the Thessaloniki summit almost 20 years ago is no longer a valid option.

A sharper new geopolitical approach is desperately needed.

Glacial pace

Moves to incorporate the six states into the EU fold are progressing at a glacial pace.

Montenegro, in accession negotiations for 10 years, is the only country that has opened all thirty chapters of negotiation although only three have been provisionally closed.

Accession talks with Serbia are painfully slow, with only 22 of the 35 policy areas opened. Belgrade's close relations with Russia and the government's refusal to impose sanctions on Moscow have strained ties with Brussels.

Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina are still awaiting candidate status. Unlike the rest of the region, Kosovo has not yet been granted a visa-free travel regime to the rest of the EU.

Most damagingly, Brussels has failed to start negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia although both countries have received the greenlight from the European Commission, with the European Parliament also recently hammering home the need for quick decisions in view of the new "geostrategic context".

An immediate breakthrough is unlikely, however, with Bulgaria, which joined the EU in 2007, and North Macedonia still locked in an unresolved dispute over references to history, identity and language.

Impatience with the EU is running understandably high in Skopje which saw its Nato and EU accession bids held up by Greece until the signature of the Prespa agreement in June 2018 which resolved the thorny issue of the country's name.

Albania, whose accession track is linked to North Macedonia's membership, is collateral damage in the affair — although some now hint at "decoupling" the two applications.

Economic distress

As hopes of EU membership fade, southeast Europe is becoming "an enclave of economic distress, social tensions and unresolved conflicts in the middle of Europe," warns the Robert Schuman Foundation.

In addition to the falling birth rate, emigration to the EU is on the rise. Nationalism is rife, with the war in Ukraine helping to re-ignite old wounds and feuds.

The region's leaders are torn between their support for the German-endorsed regional integration initiative known as the "Berlin Process" and the "Open Balkan" blueprint for easing borders launched by the leaders of Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia and which Montenegro has now hinted it may join.

With prospects for delivering on past promises fading fast, French president Emmanuel Macron and Charles Michel, the EU Council president, are seeking to innovate.

Macron's blueprint which was unveiled last month calls for the setting up of a new "Political European Community" that would allow Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova to be more closely involved with the EU without waiting for full-fledged membership.

But the French President has so far been short on detail.

Michel, more forthcoming in describing the aims of his proposed "Geopolitical European Community", has said that instead of the current all or nothing "zero-sum game" in which countries have to wait until the very end to benefit from EU membership, there should be provisions for their gradual, phased, integration during the accession process.

Progress in negotiations would mean access to EU aid programmes and funding, backsliding would be punished and bilateral disputes would receive immediate attention, according to the plan.

Both Macron and Michel insist their proposals do not replace enlargement. But Kyiv has already rejected any alternative half-way to EU membership.

Alarm bells have also been set off in the Western Balkans which fear further procrastination.

Yet, both ideas, as well as Italian politician Enrico Letta's proposal to create a European confederation, need serious consideration.

So do suggestions that the EU should increase economic resilience in southeast Europe by providing more substantial financial assistance (primarily grants, not loans) to increase the standard of living and improving overall human capital in the region.

These proposals now need to be fleshed out, explored further among EU states and then explained to the Western Balkans.

Years of unfulfilled EU promises and lost opportunities cannot be forgotten overnight.

But the upcoming summit is a make-or-break opportunity for the EU to clarify what happens next and to listen to the region's concerns.

As competition for influence in the region increases, EU leaders must speak with one voice to the leaders and people of the Western Balkans.

Author bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She is also the editor of the EUobserver magazine.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. EU funds for rule of law in Western Balkans wasted
  2. EU, wake up! Don't leave West Balkans to Russia or China
  3. Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova vs EU's Eastern Partnership?
  4. Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine - the case for granting EU candidacy

Stakeholder

EU, wake up! Don't leave West Balkans to Russia or China

Russia's attack on Ukraine and European values must remind us how important the enlargement process is, if properly conducted, as a motor for democracy, freedom, peace, the rule of law and prosperity, write six S&D MEPs.

Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine - the case for granting EU candidacy

Granting EU candidacy status to Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine will firmly anchor their ties with Brussels — and enable the EU to secure its place in the Black Sea region, connecting Europe to China and energy-rich Central Asia, bypassing Russia.

EU must integrate 'right to abortion' into treaties

The pushback against abortion is not happening in a vacuum. It is part of a global anti-gender trend, where transnational groups of fundamentalists support and embolden each other's actions. They are funded and active in the EU as well.

Sánchez takes risk by snubbing Catalans

At what point will Catalonia's Republican Left decide enough is enough? The separatists have kept Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez in power for two-and-a-half years, but they have little to show for it.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs vote to ban combustion engines by 2035
  2. Study: Corporate lobbyists 'weakened EU bill on rights'
  3. Olaf sought to recover over €500m last year
  4. EU to support ICC war crimes investigations with €7.25m
  5. EU deal on women-on-boards directive after 10-year deadlock
  6. MEPs urge Erdoğan to let Finland and Sweden join Nato
  7. Report: EU 'to approve' women corporate quotas
  8. EU sets basic standards for minimum wage

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic think tank examines influence of tech giants
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  5. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe

Latest News

  1. Is Russia — legally — a 'state sponsor of terrorism'?
  2. EU candidate status would be 'watershed', Ukraine official says
  3. EU presidency drafts 'solidarity' declaration on migrants
  4. MEPs vote down EU climate laws in dramatic upset
  5. UK shows 'bad faith' in post-Brexit talks, Irish PM says
  6. No money to Poland without rule of law, von der Leyen says
  7. Frontex caretaker leader could face EU court
  8. MEPs debate crucial 'Fit for 55' laws ahead of vote

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us