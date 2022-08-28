Sunday

28th Aug 2022

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

The 'digital euro' — will it happen, and if so, when?

  • Adoption of a digital euro is not guaranteed and — in any case — not expected to materialise before the end of 2026 (Photo: Michal Jarmoluk)

By

Listen to article

Along with most central banks around the world the European Central Bank (ECB) is contemplating a central bank digital currency.

Following a public consultation and an experimentation work with the euro area national central banks in 2021, the ECB is currently exploring the optimal design of a digital euro.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • A digital euro would represent a step change in cross border payments — making international money transfers faster, less costly and more transparent (Photo: BTC Keychain)

Regardless of the final structure, a digital euro would complement cash in payments by providing a digital alternative.

This has implications for everyone. First and foremost, if adopted, a digital euro would represent a step change in cross border payments, making international money transfers faster, less costly and more transparent. Existing global payments system comprises non-transparent and costly transaction chains across correspondent banks.

An interoperable settlement structure would be expected to eliminate the need for such correspondent banking relationships for cross-border transactions.

Besides, responding to individuals' and firms' increasing preference for digital payments, it would serve as an alternative means of payment for retail transactions.

This would lead to structural changes in the industry, reducing the fragmentation of the EU retail payments market. Needless to mention, adoption of a digital euro could also promote competition and encourage further financial innovation.

While a digital euro would be convertible one-to-one with banknotes, it is not expected to completely replace the physical euro.

The ECB states that it would only be intended as an alternative means of payment for routine retail transactions in everyday life and not as an instrument for financial investments.

As a result, the policy-makers' focus currently remains on potential retail implications.

The intention is to introduce a digital euro as a means through the introduction of a single, "one-stop" solution. This would provide a universally-accepted and secure solution that facilitates contactless and instant payments.

Despite its limited intended scope of general use, implementation of the digital euro will no doubt be a complex and fraught process with multiple challenges.

Fraught with challenges

For instance, recent research conducted by the ECB has indicated safety and security as the key concerns.

This means that, at the very least, solid measures would be needed against fraud and hacking, as well as secure and reliable payment authentication methods such as biometric methods of payment verification.

From a technical standpoint, policymakers are experimenting with different approaches and technologies, including both "centralised" and "decentralised" solutions.

It is also understood that two versions are currently being considered in the eurozone: an "online version", which would allow payments to be processed by a third party, and an "offline version" in which payments would be made directly from person-to-person.

Technical challenges aside, adoption of a digital euro would require a regulation of the European Parliament, upon a proposal by the European Commission.

A recent consultation — which ended on 16 June 2022 — constituted the first step toward legislation from Brussels on a digital euro. From a legislative standpoint, adoption of a digital euro will particularly require laws in areas such as privacy and anti-money laundering.

After the finalisation of the current optimal design phase in October 2023, the governing council will then decide whether to move to the next phase, which is expected to take around three years.

This means that the adoption of a digital euro is not guaranteed and, in any case, not expected to materialise before end-2026.

In the meantime, there will also be domestic and foreign monetary policy and financial stability issues that policy-makers will need to take into consideration.

For instance, regulators will need to introduce measures to prevent an excessive and abrupt shift of deposits from commercial banks into the digital euro, which could create bank-run like severe liquidity problems for banks with system-wide knock-on effects.

In addition, high foreign demand for the digital euro from non-eurozone economies could put the euro under upward pressure, which could severely impair the price competitiveness of the member states.

A digital euro would also have implications for the monetary authorities in countries outside the eurozone. If the digital currency were to become widespread, it could weaken the effectiveness of monetary policy in non-eurozone economies.

All central banks have a mandate to maintain the value of their domestic currency, both in physical and digital form.

Therefore, EU policy-makers should adopt a multilateral approach towards a digital currency, with close coordination and cooperation with their counterparts in other countries, taking into account the implications of adopting a digital currency for all stakeholders involved.

Author bio

Professor Mete Feridun is chair of the Centre for Financial Regulation and Risk Management at the Eastern Mediterranean University in Cyprus.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. A digital euro - could it happen?
  2. Germany adopts blockchain strategy and says no to Libra
  3. France urges EU virtual currency rules amid Libra risk
  4. The euro — who's next?
A digital euro - could it happen?

"Banknotes are still to stay," European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said at a recent conference, "but I think we will have a digital euro."

Germany adopts blockchain strategy and says no to Libra

The German federal government has passed a blockchain strategy designed to unlock the potential of this new technology, in both Germany and Europe, and prevent the risks associated with its implementation.

France urges EU virtual currency rules amid Libra risk

France has urged the EU to introduce a framework for the regulation of cryptocurrencies, after the introduction of the new Facebook virtual money 'Libra' threatens the financial stability of the EU.

The euro — who's next?

Bulgaria's target date for joining the eurozone, 1 January 2024, seems elusive. The collapse of Kiril Petkov's government, likely fresh elections, with populists trying to score cheap points against the 'diktat of the eurocrats', might well delay accession.

Does EU's post-Ukraine dash-for-gas square with green goals?

This winter's gas squeeze will pit affordable energy against longer-term climate and democracy policies. European leaders should not buckle to short-term energy fixes but maintain policy coherence that marries all three areas — or lose support both citizens and allies.

The 'digital euro' — will it happen, and if so, when?

A recent consultation, which ended in June, constituted the first step toward legislation from Brussels on a digital euro. From a legislative standpoint, adoption of a digital euro will particularly require laws in areas such as privacy and anti-money laundering.

Column

Give Russians more visas — not less

It would be unwise to stop letting Russians in. Europe's aim is to stop the war in Ukraine and for Russia to withdraw completely from Ukraine. And that can only happen if Russian citizens start resisting the war.

News in Brief

  1. Hungary greenlights two new Russian-built nuclear reactors
  2. Unclear if Macron is an ally, says UK PM hopeful Truss
  3. German bans illuminated advertising hoardings
  4. Greek MPs to debate wiretapping scandal
  5. Spain passes 'only yes means yes' sex-consent law
  6. French power prices jump to fresh record
  7. Finland host Nato meeting with Turkey and Sweden
  8. EU considers revising its gas-saving plan

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis

Latest News

  1. The 'digital euro' — will it happen, and if so, when?
  2. Investigation: NSO surveillance rival operating in EU
  3. Backup generator deployed to prevent Ukraine nuclear disaster
  4. EU draft report ramps up climate ambitions ahead of COP27
  5. Six months of Ukraine — the toll on journalists and journalism
  6. Germany expects coal supply problems this winter
  7. Baby dies at Dutch emergency refugee shelter
  8. Does EU's post-Ukraine dash-for-gas square with green goals?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us