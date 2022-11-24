Thursday

24th Nov 2022

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Enough pinkwash, only rights can eliminate patriarchal violence

  • 788 women were murdered in 2020 by a family member or intimate partner, across 17 EU member states (Photo: Natalie Hua)

By

Listen to article

Friday (25 November) is the UN's International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and we'll hear from world leaders and corporations espousing the virtues of equality through flashy campaigns and carefully-worded messaging calling for "safety", "protection" and "freedom".

These slogans continue to reverberate every 25 November and obviously do not stop the staggering number of women who experience violence in Europe.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Women in Poland protesting for abortion rights, and against the conservative-nationalist PiS government (Photo: Eric Maurice)

One-in-three women in the EU has experienced physical and/or sexual violence and cases of 'feminicide' continue to rise, with 788 women murdered in 2020 by a family member or intimate partner in 17 EU member states.

But these are not the only types of violence women in the EU suffer.

Justyna Wydrzyńska is standing trial for "aiding and abetting abortion".

Her freedom and fate lies in the hands of sexist Polish judges. The three-year sentence she is facing in January 2023 is a form of state-sanctioned violence: the intimidation of an activist, who, for 15 years supported women pursuing their sexual and reproductive rights.

Her crime? Helping Ania, a victim of domestic violence, who was prevented from seeking an abortion by her husband. Ania turned to Justyna to buy medication to induce an abortion at home.

There are protestors in Poland facing up to eight years in prison for demonstrating for a woman's right to choose. And women in Malta who, fearing prosecution for their home abortions, do not seek medical assistance in the case of complications.

We don't hear about the everyday violence of laws that restrict access to abortion. Whether it's physical deaths, injuries and illnesses, or the emotional trauma of being denied or delayed an abortion and the economic violence that reserves abortion to those who can afford it.

Thanks to the work of feminist movements and women around the world, legal developments to protect the right to abortion are in happening.

After an American woman almost died when she was refused an abortion in Malta, the government announced last week that it would ease its abortion ban — allowing doctors to terminate a pregnancy if a mother's life or health is at risk. In France, lawmakers recently took the first steps to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution. But this doesn't go far enough.

The EU prides itself on driving up standards and improving equality among citizens. Yet the difference in treatment between women seeking abortions in France or Belgium and in Hungary or Italy is stark. The anatomy of a woman is the same in Germany as in Malta. The hippocratic oath is also the same.

And yet, some women have to pay, some do not. Some women are forced to undergo an ultrasound and obtain the permission of their partner. Some women face numerous psychological assessments and must gain consent of multiple doctors. Some women can access abortion in certain circumstances, some under no circumstances.

If this were any other medical procedure that was lifesaving or necessary for a healthy life, you would say that denying it is cruel, violent even. This was the position of the UN's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights when they said: "denying access to health services, [...] including abortion, [...] can constitute gender-based violence, torture and/or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment."

Every day, thousands of women are subjected to patriarchal violence: whether it's at home, in their public life, or through the structural violence of a state that denies them the most basic rights.

We're asking the European Union to stop hiding behind pinkwashed slogans and finally walk the talk by providing all necessary legal tools to guarantee women their rights.

Author bio

Maria Eugenia Palop is a Spanish MEP, Malin Björk is a Swedish MEP, both with the Left party.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Done 'asking nicely', EU adopts rules for more women on boards
  2. Women hardest hit by energy price hike
  3. Poland's year of fear - who will die next in abortion crackdown?
  4. The fight of Iranian women is a fight against patriarchal violence
Women hardest hit by energy price hike

The current cost-of-living crisis hits harder women, especially single mothers, a survey shows. Also, women in the EU will from Tuesday until the rest of the year "work for free", because of the average 13 percent pay gap.

How the gas lobby is fuelling the cost-of-living crisis

An investigation by COE reveals oil and gas lobbyists have enjoyed unprecedented access to EU decision-making. As a result, a series of critical decisions on tax, energy-infrastructure, and regulation put fossil-fuel industry profits above millions at risk of energy poverty.

News in Brief

  1. 'Pro-Kremlin group' in EU Parliament cyberattack
  2. Ukraine will decide on any peace talks, Borrell says
  3. Germany blocks sale of chip factory to Chinese subsidiary
  4. Strikes and protests over cost-of-living grip Greece, Belgium
  5. Liberal MEPs want Musk quizzed in parliament
  6. Bulgarian policeman shot dead at Turkish border
  7. 89 people allowed to disembark in Italy, aid group says
  8. UN chief tells world: Cooperate on climate or perish

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  3. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos

Latest News

  1. The EU gas cap: will the bottle ever be 'uncorked'?
  2. Enough pinkwash, only rights can eliminate patriarchal violence
  3. Swedish EU presidency: 'Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine'
  4. EU Commission to keep Hungary's EU funds in limbo
  5. 'No substance' price ceiling for gas leaves everyone disgruntled
  6. Paying consumers who save most energy could tame gas prices
  7. MEPs formally declare Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'
  8. EU leadership rehash old ideas to save migrant lives at sea

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  2. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  4. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  6. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us