Monday

6th Feb 2023

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

The return of Lula means now is the time for EU-Mercosur deal

  • Inauguration of Brazil president Lula da Silva on 1 January 2023 - his re-arrival marks a fresh start to move forward on the Mercosur Agreement (Photo: Wikimedia)

By

Listen to article

The EU must realise the need for a trade agreement with Mercosur. The timing has never been better. The recent election of the president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, marks a fresh start to move forward on the Mercosur Agreement. The current Swedish EU presidency, followed by Spain, presents a unique window of opportunity for the ratification of the agreement.

The free trade-friendly Scandinavian country will lay the final groundwork for Spain to bring the deal home.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Lula as president-elect, meeting EU green deal commissioner Frans Timmermans at the COP27 summit in November 2022 in Egypt (Photo: European Commission)

The agreement is not only an association agreement with like-minded partners with whom Europe has strong historical relations and shared values.

The pandemic and the war in Ukraine have created a new geopolitical international scenario and have brought to light even more the interdependencies between our two regions and the need for close cooperation, joint responses and common solutions.

The aim is to work together to achieve mutually beneficial goals, especially concerning the supplying of strategic raw materials and food. Both partners would reap the economic benefits and create one of the biggest free trade areas in the world. It would open up the vast potential of the Latin American market for the EU by removing 91 percent of the tariffs. EU businesses that export to member countries of Mercosur will save a lot of money, thanks to the elimination of tariffs.

Some numbers

It would benefit both citizens and companies.

EU companies are major investors in Mercosur and Mercosur companies are increasingly investing in the EU. Over 60,000 EU companies export to Mercosur. Companies from Mercosur countries employ more than 30,000 people in the EU. If we make trade and investment with Mercosur easier, these figures could be even higher.

It would bring more jobs and more prosperity in both regions. For the Mercosur countries, the greater levels of trade would be an essential mechanism to stimulate growth, increase wages and combat poverty.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, recently met with Lula da Silva in Brazil and expressed that a new era of cooperation between the EU and Brazil has begun. This political momentum may be another great push to awaken the agreement and, as the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen declared in her speech, finally take the EU-Mercosur agreement forward.

It would enable the establishment of cooperation and coordination on a range of global issues, including sustainable development, climate change, protection of biodiversity, and the war in Ukraine. In an era where the war is back on our Continent and authoritarian countries like Russia, China and Iran are showing their worst repressive reflexes, the EU should seek cooperation amongst countries that share our belief in democracy and human rights.

When some third countries are looking inwards and invoking protectionism, the agreement speaks in favour of the EU's commitment for more free trade.

But the environment?

An argument that has been raised by opponents concerns the environment. Fortunately, we now have a committed partner that will boost environmental relations and fight deforestation. The implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement underpins the entire agreement and it contains an entire environmental section with safeguards.

There are also some misguided concerns that the agreement hurts the EU's Single Market and our product standards.

Instead, the agreement will open up new opportunities by removing high customs duties in a market with an increasingly high purchasing power.

The agreement has an automatic suspension mechanism if economic distortions and non-compliance with EU standards occur. More predictable procedures and clear and transparent audit rules will further reassure companies. Consumers can therefore rest assured that the agreement bolsters and reinforces the EU's food standards, as the Mercosur countries are some of our most important food producers.

The EU also has a lot to learn from Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay which are some of the countries with the highest level of renewable energy production in the world.

The agreement will have no impact on global greenhouse gas emissions. This would be the case, even without reflecting the possible positive impact on energy efficiency and technology.

In conclusion, the agreement with Mercosur countries is not the problem, but the solution. By ratifying the agreement, the EU will be the first big partner to celebrate a trade agreement with Mercosur.

It would increase economic opportunities and development for both the EU and Mercosur countries, provide a platform for cooperation and coordination on a range of global issues, and improve the environment.

Joint efforts are essential to move forward with the ratification of this agreement, and the EU Institutions and member states must commit to advancing the agreement this year, before this window of opportunity closes.

Author bio

Jörgen Warborn is a Swedish MEP with the European People's Party. Javier Moreno Sánchez is a Spanish MEP with the Socialists & Democrats. Jordi Cañas is a Spanish MEP with Renew Europe.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal
  2. Mercosur trade deal will fuel 'poison pesticides' back into EU
  3. EU Commission 'failed' on assessing Mercosur trade deal
  4. Amazon fires mean EP must rethink Mercosur trade deal
Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal

Regrettably, it seems that the EU has turned a blind eye to deforestation in the Amazon. So much so that over 400 NGOs are pushing 'Stop EU-Mercosur', to derail the free trade agreement with South America.

EU Commission 'failed' on assessing Mercosur trade deal

The EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly said the European Commission was guilty of "maladministration" by failing to make a timely assessment of any environmental impact from the EU-Mercosur trade deal before finalising negotiations in 2019.

Amazon fires mean EP must rethink Mercosur trade deal

The European parliament debates on Tuesday the fires in the Amazon region. "It goes without saying that, in light of the gravity of the situation, Europe will need to renegotiate the Mercosur agreement", writes MEP Kathleen Van Brempt.

Europe is giving more aid to Ukraine than you think

'Europeans need to pull their weight in Ukraine. They should pony up more funds.' Such has been the chorus since the start of the war. The problem is the argument isn't borne out by the facts, at least not anymore.

Latest News

  1. The return of Lula means now is the time for EU-Mercosur deal
  2. Greece faces possible court over 'prison-like' EU-funded migration centres
  3. How the centre-right can take on hard-right and win big in 2024
  4. Top EU officials show Ukraine solidarity on risky trip
  5. MEPs launch anonymous drop-box for shady lobbying secrets
  6. Hawkish ECB rate-rise 'puts energy transition at risk'
  7. MEPs push for greater powers for workers' councils
  8. How Pavel won big as new Czech president — and why it matters

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Party of the European LeftJOB ALERT - Seeking a Communications Manager (FT) for our Brussels office!
  2. European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual & Reproductive Rights (EPF)Launch of the EPF Contraception Policy Atlas Europe 2023. 8th February. Register now.
  3. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  4. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  5. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  3. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  4. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  5. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  6. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us