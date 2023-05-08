Tuesday

9th May 2023

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

EU's West Balkans gas expansion hurts security and renewables

  • New gas infastructure in the Western Balkans is not compatible with the IPCC climate goal — and may leave stranded assets (Photo: Axel Schmidt)

By

Listen to article

In the past year, Western Balkan governments have announced a series of new gas pipelines, terminals and power plants, supposedly to steer the region away from Russia.

These plans — many of which are receiving financial and political support from the EU and US — if implemented, will hamper the region's transition to renewables, while aggravating economic and security risks, including those involving Russia.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Western Balkan governments haven't learned much from the last year in which the EU's dependence on fossil fuels imports, primarily gas, became a major source of instability, with global repercussions. But they are not the only ones.

While it has yet to be seen how successful the EU is in weaning itself off Russian gas, its leaders are exporting its mistakes to a region that in 2021 consumed only four percent as much gas as Germany and is not nearly as dependent as the EU on it.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, energy commissioner Kadri Simson and enlargement commissioner Olivér Várhelyi regularly meet with the Azerbaijan regime to promote increased gas supplies to the EU and Western Balkans.

And the European Investment Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development look set to finance the Greece-North Macedonia gas interconnector, which — despite claims of diversification — would actually greatly expand North Macedonia's gas imports.

The Western Balkans' gas consumption is below four billion cubic metres per year, mostly related to heating and industry, with Serbia making up around 60 percent of it, while a large part of the region — Albania, Montenegro and Kosovo — is currently not even connected to the international gas network.

According to new research by Global Energy Monitor and Bankwatch, the announced gas projects are worth more than €3.5bn, and include the region's first two LNG import terminals in Montenegro and Albania, and a fleet of new gas-fired power plants that would dramatically increase the region's dependency on gas for electricity.

Gas infrastructure would in most cases have to be built from scratch, which would be costly and take years, thus locking in the region for decades to come. This diverts resources from investing in energy efficiency and sustainable renewables.

Solar and wind lagging

The region's lagging solar and wind development so far shows that it is not realistic to expect that the countries will make another transition from gas towards renewables by 2050. The depleted budgets of these countries and the lack of regulatory and institutional capacity won't allow it.

New gas demand will increase the Western Balkans' exposure to volatile gas prices. Given the extent of energy poverty and the political sensitivity of high utility bills in the region, consumers will not be willing or able to absorb high prices for gas. This may well lead to stranded assets.

But even if gas is used, it is likely that governments will have to subsidise it during periods of high prices, putting additional strain on the countries' limited public budgets. They may even turn towards Russia, as Russia is able and willing, if it serves its geopolitical interests, to offer cheaper gas than Azerbaijan or LNG imports.

This all happens at a time when it is clear that there is simply no space for new fossil gas infrastructure.

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report reiterates that there is no room for new fossil fuel infrastructure globally, as the projected CO2 emissions from existing infrastructure, without additional abatement, would take us beyond 1.5 C temperature increase by the end of the century.

According to the IPCC, "rapid and deep and, in most cases, immediate greenhouse gas emissions reductions in all sectors this decade" are needed in order to limit warming to 1.5°C. Gas buildout in the Western Balkans is not compatible with this goal, nor with the countries' commitments to reach net zero by 2050 as part of their EU accession process.

Several of the proposed pipelines are accompanied by unsupported claims that they can supply renewable hydrogen in the future, without providing any evidence on potential sources or economic feasibility. The efficiency benefits of direct electrification in heating — rather than hydrogen use — and the low likelihood that so much renewable hydrogen will be available in the coming decades, render this claim unconvincing.

Instead of funding the creation of largely new gas demand in the region, the EU and US would be better off doubling down on the Western Balkans' energy transition.

The best way to achieve energy security in the region, meaning the uninterrupted availability of energy sources at an affordable price, while keeping Russia away from the region, is not Azeri gas, nor LNG or any other gas, it is an energy-efficient economy based on sustainable forms of renewable energy and the electrification of the heating and transport sectors.

Author bio

Gligor Radečić leads the gas campaign and Pippa Gallop is southeast Europe energy policy officer, both at NGO CEE Bankwatch Network, an umbrella platform of 16 green groups from central and eastern Europe making international public finance work for people and the planet.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Russian liquid gas sales to EU jump despite war
  2. MEPs vote for speedier phase-out of climate-wrecking gas
  3. EU energy ministers make final push to reach gas-cap deal
  4. The EU gas cap: will the bottle ever be 'uncorked'?

EU's West Balkans gas expansion hurts security and renewables

Western Balkan governments have announced a series of new gas pipelines, terminals and power plants, supposedly to steer the region away from Russia. If implemented they will hamper the region's transition to renewables, and aggravate economic and security risks.

Latest News

  1. MEPs agree to ban unpaid EU traineeships
  2. Is this weekend a unique chance for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace?
  3. EU implicates Hong Kong in Russia sanctions-busting
  4. McDonald's at centre of lobbying blitz against EU packaging waste laws
  5. Frontex continues operation after Russian jet interception
  6. EU's West Balkans gas expansion hurts security and renewables
  7. Turkey at crossroads: return to democracy or more repression
  8. Visions of war and peace in Europe This WEEK

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Economic gender equality now! Nordic ways to close the pension gap
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Pushing back the push-back - Nordic solutions to online gender-based violence
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: The Nordics are ready to push for gender equality

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us